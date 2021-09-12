Many insiders invested in London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON: LSEG) last year which is good news for shareholders

It usually goes without incident when a single insider buys shares. However, when a number of insiders buy stocks, as happened in London Stock Exchange Group plc’s (LON: LSEG), this is great news for shareholders.

While we don’t think shareholders should just follow insider trading, logic dictates that you pay attention to whether insiders are buying or selling stocks.

See our latest analysis for the London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Insider Trading in the Past Year

Over the past year, we can see that the biggest insider buy was made by insider Stephen O’Connor worth UK 111,000 shares, at around UK 76.34 per share. So it’s clear that an insider wanted to buy, roughly at the current price, which is UK 81.26. This means that they have been optimistic about the company in the past, even though they may have changed their minds. We always love to see insider buys, but it should be noted if those buys were made at a price much lower than today’s share price as the discount to value may have been reduced with increasing price. In this case, we are happy to report that the insider buys were made at prices close to current prices.

Insiders of the London Stock Exchange Group may have bought shares in the past year, but they haven’t sold any. You can see insider trading (by companies and individuals) over the past year shown in the graph below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much and when, just click on the graph below!

LSE: LSEG insider trading volume on September 12, 2021

The London Stock Exchange Group is not the only one to buy. So take a look at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does the London Stock Exchange group boast a high insider participation?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my perspective on their alignment with insiders. I think it’s a good sign if the insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that insiders of the London Stock Exchange Group own 0.04% of the company, worth around UK 18million. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly noteworthy. It certainly suggests a reasonable degree of alignment.

So what do the London Stock Exchange group’s insider trading indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider traded London Stock Exchange Group shares in the past quarter. But insiders have shown more appetite for the title over the past year. Insiders have a stake in the London Stock Exchange Group and their transactions are not of concern to us. So these insider trading can help us build a stock thesis, but it’s also worth knowing the risks this business faces. Concrete example: we have spotted 3 warning signs for the London Stock Exchange Group you need to be aware of it, and one of them is potentially serious.

Sure The London Stock Exchange Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you might want to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are the persons who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private assignments, but not derivative transactions.

If you are looking to trade the London Stock Exchange Group, open an account with the cheapest * professionally approved platform, Interactive brokers. Their clients from more than 200 countries and territories trade stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds around the world from a single integrated account. Promoted

This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using only unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Our aim is to bring you long-term, targeted analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price sensitive companies or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

*Interactive Brokers Ranked Least Expensive Broker By StockBrokers.com Online Annual Review 2020

Do you have any feedback on this item? Are you worried about the content? Get in touch with us directly. You can also send an email to the editorial team (at) simplywallst.com.