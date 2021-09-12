State Bank of India (SBI) clients must do this before month end, otherwise

The country’s main lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notice to its account holders. The bank suggested customers link their PAN with their Aadhaar card by the end of the month. The Bank further stated that if they did not do so, they would find it difficult to enjoy flawless banking service.

“We advise our clients to link their PAN to Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue to enjoy transparent banking service,” SBI tweeted.

The lender has stated that PANs not seeded with Aadhaar by the deadline will be considered invalid.

The tweet further stated that PAN’s liaison with Aadhaar is mandatory. If PAN and Aadhaar are not related, then PAN will be made inactive and cannot be cited to perform specified transactions.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has also asked its trade members to complete the Aadhar-PAN liaison task by the end of the month. The exchange has stated that PANs not seeded with Aadhaar by the deadline will be considered invalid for exchange trading purposes.

The government has repeatedly extended the deadline to facilitate the pairing of the two identity numbers. And, now, the last date to bind these documents is September 30th. After the deadline expires, all PAN cards that are not related to Aadhaar would become inoperative.

PAN is required for a multitude of financial transactions, including opening bank accounts, depositing cash into bank accounts, opening Demat accounts, real estate transactions, and securities trading. Aadhaar is biometric-based and cannot be obtained on the basis of any other identification document, linking the two is considered crucial for the tax administration.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar card:

Go to the Income Tax Service e-filing website.

Click on the Aadhaar Link section.

Now fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.

Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option and your PAN Aadhaar link will be terminated.

The Income Tax Department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details, after which the link will be made.

