On September 3, Xi announced plans to establish a new stock exchange in Beijing to serve innovation-driven small and medium-sized enterprises as part of the campaign to boost onshore capital markets. This could indicate the safest areas for investors to focus on. Details are scarce, but analysts say the announcement emphasizes a hard truth: it needs at least some foreign capital to grow its business. Whether the new scholarship will help fill this gap remains unanswered. Well-established exchanges in Shenzhen and Shanghai mean Beijing risks further dividing a limited domestic capital pool. It also represents a risk for Hong Kong, which has long been the gateway for foreign investors looking for opportunities in China. It must be totally different, unique, says ING Pang. Whatever happens, BlackRock plans to continue to be heavily involved with China and its assets. Its mutual fund recently launched its first fund in the country, raising more than $ 1 billion from 110,000 investors. In his annual letter to shareholders, CEO Larry Fink devoted a section to growing markets entirely focused on the Asian nation. The Chinese market represents an important opportunity to help achieve the long-term goals of investors in China and abroad, he said. Soros, in response, was damning: The earlier efforts could have been morally justified by claims that they were building bridges to bring countries together, but now the situation is entirely different. The BlackRock initiative puts the national security interests of the United States and other democracies at risk, as the money invested in China will help support the Xis regime, which is repressive at home and aggressive abroad. Soon, American investors may find that a decision is eluding them. In June, Joe Biden, the US president, signed an executive order prohibiting Americans from investing in various defense and surveillance companies. The legislation under consideration would further expand the bans, limiting the flow of capital to China. Despite a phone call last week between Xi and Biden, where the two discussed the responsibility of the two nations to ensure that competition does not come into conflict, according to the White House, investors elsewhere in the world are once again find themselves caught between the two world superpowers. For Rabobanks Every, the sharp divergence between some of the biggest numbers in the financial world is all the warning investors should need. If that doesn’t tell you you should do some homework rather than just saying, well, I could take some basic points here, then the emptor caveat is all I have to say.

