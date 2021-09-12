TEDPIX loses 40,400 points on Sunday





TEHRAN TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 40,466 points to 1.489 million on Sunday. As reported, more than 7.51 billion securities worth 61.914 billion rials (about $ 1.474 billion) were traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Sunday. The first index of markets lost 36,745 points and the second index of markets lost 59,346 points. TEDPIX has gained 6,000 points, or less than one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week. The index closed at 1.526 million points on Wednesday (last working day of the week). Over the past week, indices of Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery, Mobarakeh Steel Company, State Pension Fund, Social Security Investment Company, Oil Refinery in ‘Isfahan and pharmaceutical group Barekat were the most followed clues. A capital market analyst said transactions on the Tehran Stock Exchange will follow an upward trend in the final months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending March 2022). Based on the forecast, it looks like the stock market will experience a positive trend and be on the rise by the end of this year due to the current inflation in the country’s economy, Soheil Kolahchi told IRNA the last week. Highlighting the parameters affecting stock transactions, he said: up. Another issue that may affect the stock market in the near future is the nuclear deal and the outcome of negotiations, which may to some extent affect the trading process in this market, the expert added. Kolahchi further highlighted the need to change some of the stock market regulations and said: Issues such as basic volume and market amplitude are among the topics the change has been discussed repeatedly. In July, market analyst Mehdi Bayat-Manesh said TEDPIX, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s main index, would improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year. Bayat-Manesh noted that given the current trend of capital inflows into the market, TEDPIX is expected to increase during the mentioned period. According to Bayat-Manesh, government policies supporting the uptrend of the market should continue in the coming months to ensure this uptrend. MOM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/464959/TEDPIX-loses-40-400-points-on-Sunday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos