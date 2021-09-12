Chinas Simcere progresses at home after exiting NYSE

The head office of Simcere Pharmeutical in Nanjing, east China.

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group was relatively early among Chinese companies to go public in the United States. I still remember that like a lot of money, Chairman Ren Jinsheng smiled in an interview at the company headquarters in Nanjing, east China.

Still, it didn’t work out as hoped. The drugmaker was privatized and delisted in 2013 with a valuation of $ 490 million and a goal of re-listing closer to home with a better share price and shareholders more familiar with it. Investors in the United States see Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson, these large pharmaceutical companies, as their number one priority in the pharmaceutical industry, Ren believes. China is still too small for them to care.

Simcere was successfully listed in Hong Kong last year, raising HK $ 3.57 billion ($ 460.6 million) in Hong Kong through the sale of 261 million shares at H $ 13.70 Kong on October 27. Ren among the ranks of the world’s billionaires with an estimated fortune of $ 1.4 billion. It also benefited Shanghai-headquartered Fosun International, which invested in Simcere when it went public in New York and did not sell when it delisted. Yet new investors, including funds associated with Hillhouse Capital and OrbiMed, are still waiting for a return on their investment from the listing: Simceres shares closed at HK $ 7.90 on Friday, well below their listing price at Hong Kong.

President of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ren Jinsheng

Ren, 59, has a long-term view and sees a lot of progress in Simcere. Formerly focused on generic drugs, Simcere manufactures its own more innovative drugs. They accounted for over 57% of sales in the first half of this year, up from 45% a year earlier. Simcere has 60 other innovative drugs in development alone and with foreign partners, including 11 in clinical trials. The innovative drugs helped increase overall sales by 10% in the first half to 2.1 billion yuan, or $ 325 million, and net profit to 555 million yuan, a gain of 200% over the previous year. ‘last year. Simcere set up R&D centers in Shanghai in 2018 and Boston in 2019, attracting new talent; international partnerships this year alone include Vivaryon from Germany and Kazia Therapeutics from Australia. In July, the US FDA granted fast track designation to a breast cancer treatment developed by G1 Therapeutics, headquartered in North Carolina; Simcere is responsible for the development and commercialization of the drug in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Simceres’ upgrade push comes amid growing demand for healthcare in China, an increasingly affluent but aging country. Demand from the Chinese market is increasing and our understanding of the industry is deepening, he said. Our industry has changed a lot in recent years, said the veteran of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry. There are plenty of opportunities.

Ren’s interest in medicine dates back decades. He obtained an undergraduate degree in Chinese pharmacology from Nanjing Chinese Medicine University in 1982; Ren keeps a collection of Chinese medical instruments in a private history museum located in the basement of the Simceres headquarters. After graduating, he went to work for a state-owned pharmaceutical company near Shanghai and took the leap as an entrepreneur by starting Simcere in March 1995 with 20,000 yuan, the equivalent of about $ 2,500.

At first, with limited capital, Simcere was a distributor. Ren then began to develop his own innovative intellectual property in 2006 with the launch of Endostar, the first innovative first-line drug approved in China for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. More innovative drugs followed, with a focus on treatments for cancer, autoimmune and neurological diseases.

There is a broad consensus that the Chinese pharmaceutical industry has room to grow. Sales are expected to grow an average of 6.8% per year from 2020 to 2024, reaching 2.2 trillion yuan in 2024, according to researchers Frost & Sullivan. The biologics segment in which Simcere operates is expected to experience the fastest growth of 17% per year. The industry is benefiting from expanded Chinese reimbursement for cancer drugs and faster regulatory approvals for new drugs in the country, as well as an early economic recovery in China from the pandemic. Ren’s long experience in the industry has helped him stay tuned to the Chinese in regulatory changes, he said.

A key to realizing Simceres’ ambitions, Ren emphasized at length, is to attract the best research talent. Among the company’s 900 researchers, 52% have studies or professional experience abroad; To keep these returnees abroad and attract more of them, he said, you need a conducive environment as the innovativeness of his business revolves around the talent he can attract, he said.

Simcere vice president Vicky Song is among hundreds of company researchers working overseas … [+] work experience or training.

To this end, although his headquarters are in Nanjing, Ren is optimistic about Shanghai. Almost all multinational companies are headquartered in China mainly in Shanghai in the pharmaceutical industry due to its openness, schools and international flavor, Ren observed. The companies active in the international business center of East China are Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Roche. To remain competitive in the search for talent, Simcere plans to expand its number of sites in Shanghai from one to three. Density matters to talented people in research, Ren noted; they work more effectively together. A big advantage in Shanghai that allows pharmaceutical talent to move quickly to nearby cities such as Nanjing is China’s high-speed high-speed rail network.

A Simcere recruit with experience in the multinational pharmaceutical world is Vicky Song, who started her career as a physician in Shanghai before moving to the private sector. She joined Simcere last year as vice president of clinical trial oversight, following previous positions in China at AstraZeneca, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson. One of the strengths of multinationals, she observed, is the long experience among key personnel. His mere presence brings that to Simcere.

Amid tensions between the United States and China, Ren was optimistic about the prospects between the two countries regarding collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry. In China 20 years ago, more people cycled, there were fewer cars and fewer tall buildings, Ren said. Even though China has come a long way in a short time, China and Simcere still have to catch up, collaborate and innovate more.

This flexible spirit and long-term thinking is in keeping with the approach that has led Ren to build Simcere over the past quarter century. (As) the particular characteristics of this industry were developing, we have to have a medium to long term mindset, he said. And more important than money, according to the billionaire, is the process of learning and adapting.

