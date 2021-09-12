NEPSE reaches 2,947 points with 71.43 points increase on Sunday





KATMANDU, SEPTEMBER 12 The Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE), the country’s only secondary market, climbed to 2,947.42 points, rising 2.48% on Sunday. The benchmark which opened with 2887.5 points on the first trading day of the week rose 71.43 points at the end of the day. The market, which was mostly red last week, saw a lot of scrips advance on this first day. In total, 17,100,333 unit shares of 231 companies were traded for 9.440 billion rupees. The sensitive index, which measures the performance of class ‘A’ shares, also rose 2.43% or 13.03 points to 548.29 points. Likewise, the floating index which measures the performance of actually traded stocks also rose 2.44% or 4.91 points to 206.13 points. Likewise, all sub-indices were in the green today except for the mutual fund index which fell 0.29% with the Citizens Mutual Fund -1 losing 0.39 points, ie a drop of 3.58%. The Non-Life Insurance Index leads the field of today’s market winners with an increase of 424.77 points, followed by the Industry and Processing Index with a rise of 299.69 points and the life insurance index with an increase of 297.71 points. In the current market, 171 scrips rose, 12 fell while 2 remained unchanged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/business/nepse-hits-2947-with-7143-points-climb-on-sunday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos