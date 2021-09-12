Turnover of listed companies up 11.97%





CHANGING DYNAMICS

An imbalance of supply and demand during the pandemic gave a boost to the shipping industry, while other sectors also benefited By Chen Cheng-hui / Journalist

Combined revenue of companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month increased 11.97% year-on-year to NT $ 3.15 trillion ($ 113.5 billion), the exchange said on Saturday. . The exchange said in a statement that 661 companies reported revenue growth, while 292 reported a decline. Combined revenues of listed companies last increased by 14.16% since August 2019, before COVID-19 was a factor, he added. Photo: Bloomberg The highest increases last month were reported in shipping and transportation; oil, gas and electricity; and plastics, depending on the exchange. The rise in the shipping and transportation industry came as unbalanced supply and demand dynamics amid the COVID-19 pandemic boosted freight volumes and tariffs, benefiting key players peak season in the sector, he said. Evergreen Marine Corp (), the nation’s largest container shipping company in terms of fleet size, on Friday reported record monthly revenues of NT $ 50.02 billion for last month, up 9 .03% month-on-month and 164.79% year-on-year. Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (), the second largest, said its revenues last month increased by 11.34% per month and 151.33% per year to reach NT $ 32.79 billion, while Wan Hai Lines Ltd (), the third, saw its revenues increase by 21.49% compared to the previous month. and 278.07% over the previous year to NT $ 24.66 billion. The oil, gas and power industry benefited from higher raw material prices for petrochemicals caused by higher oil prices, while plastics producers cited increased demand for products and higher prices as factors explaining the increase in their sales, the exchange said. The tourism, finance and insurance industries, and some electronics industries reported relatively large revenue declines last month as the tourism industry continued to be affected by prevention measures. COVID-19 disease, he said. Some companies in the electronics industry experienced a drop in revenues as their customers went through a period of product transition, while revenues in the financial and insurance industry declined due to lower net revenues from insurers, did he declare. The cumulative revenues of 953 listed companies in the first eight months of the year reached NT $ 24.1 trillion, up 18.61 percent year-on-year, the exchange said, adding that the increase over the same period in 2019 was 16.45%. Companies in the shipping and transportation, plastics, and iron and steel sectors recorded the highest revenue increases in the eight-month period, the exchange added.

