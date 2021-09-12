Business
Growth outlook sparks interest in AC Energy
AYALA-LED AC Energy Corp. was among the actively traded stocks last week amid continued positive investor sentiment.
Data from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) showed that 190.41 million shares of AC Energy worth 1.91 billion pesos traded hands from September 6 to 11, making it the most actively traded share during the week.
Shares of Ayala power unit closed 1.8% higher at 10.16P per share from its 9.98P close on September 3. So far this year, the stock is up 11.4%.
Overall, investors and traders are well informed about the activities of AC Energy. It is a growth stock which we believe that at this level there is still room for a bullish movement. There are still plenty of the company’s projects that are still in the development stage, the Mercantile Securities Corp analyst said. Jeff Radley C. See in a Viber message.
In an email, Joylin F. Telagen, head of research at IB Gimenez Securities, Inc., said that the consolidation of stocks in the days leading up to last week and the hitting of a new all-time high Last Friday at 10.22 P per share was an overstated sentiment on its recent disclosure.
In a disclosure last Thursday, AC Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary ACEN Finance Ltd. alone. The undated green bonds were issued for a total amount of $ 400 million, with a fixed coupon of 4% for life, no step-up or resentment, at par price.
The bonds were issued by ACEN Finance under its $ 1.5 billion medium term note program and are guaranteed by AC Energy. The bonds are listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.
The Securities and Exchange Commission previously confirmed that the bonds comply with the ASEAN Green Bond Circular, making their net proceeds eligible for funding or refinancing of new and existing green projects.
AC Energy said profits from the show could fund solar power installations, offshore wind projects and geothermal businesses with direct emissions of less than 100 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour.
At the end of last month, the company announced that its management had given the green light for the company to embark on a joint venture with a subsidiary of German solar company ib vogt GmbH to develop local solar projects. with a first 300 megawatts of direct current.
He added that its executive committee had also authorized the respective amounts of capital expenditure (capex) of the solar project planned by AC Energys of approximately 288 megawatts (MW) in Buguey and Lal-lo, Cagayan; and its 275 MW expansion project of its Gigasol Palauig solar project in Zambales.
A listed energy platform of the Ayala group, AC Energy has approximately 2,600 MW of capacity attributable to the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Australia. The company said its share of renewable capacity was 80%, among the highest in the region.
AC Energy appears to be the largest listed renewable energy platform in Southeast Asia, aiming to achieve 5,000 MW of attributable renewable energy capacity by 2025.
The company reported second-quarter net attributable income of 1.42 billion pesos, down 28% from 1.97 billion pesos in the same period last year. This despite a 43% increase in its electricity sales to 7.63 billion pesos from 5.36 billion pesos last year. The costs and expenses involved in the sale of AC Energy’s electricity reached 5.95 billion pesos during the same period, double the amount recorded in the last three comparable months.
Yet its first-half attributable net profit of P2.69 billion was 4.5% higher than P2.57 billion in the same half of last year.
AC Energy is a good long term buy and HODL (hold on for life) as the future looks bright for renewables and with constant expansion, said IB Gimenez Securities, Ms Telagen.
Ms Telagen pegged stock support at P9 per share with a breakdown at P8.50. Meanwhile, resistance is placed at P10.16, which was last Friday’s closing price.
[I]if it breaks, it could reach a new historic high at P12 [per share], she said.
Mercantile Securities Mr. See said: Support levels are P10.00 and P9.50, while resistance levels are P11.30, P12.00 and P12.80.
The current profits are good, but it is certain that it will increase in the future, he said. Abigail Marie P. Yraola
