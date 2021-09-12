Investors should monitor the implementation of the foreclosure





STOCKS could move sideways this week as investors monitor governments’ implementation of targeted lockdowns, which aim to curb the rise in 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) infections while boosting economic activity. The flagship index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) climbed 46.49 points or 0.67% to close at 6,970.51 on Friday, while the all-stock index rose 22 points or 0.51% at 4,302.79. Week after week, the benchmark gained 73.38 points from its result of 6,897.13 on September 3. The market started the week on a good note as investors applauded the positive unemployment report for July, ignoring concerns about our inflation rate accelerating for August, the trader of Timson Securities, Inc. Darren Blaine T. Pangan said Saturday in a Viber message. Preliminary results of the Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) Monthly Labor Force Survey released on Wednesday showed that the number of unemployed Filipinos declined to 3.073 million or 6.9% in July from previous months of 3.764 million or 7.7% of Filipinos unemployed. It is also less than the 4.569 million or 10% of unemployed Filipinos recorded in July of last year. Meanwhile, inflation rose 4.9% in August from 4% in July, the PSA reported on Tuesday. The PSEi also won after [the] The IATF-EID (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) has provisionally approved the guidelines for the pilot implementation of the Alert Level System on the COVID-19 response in the transition to a lockdown more localized or granular in [the] NCR (National Capital Region) initially with a target implementation on September 16, the chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said on Friday. Michael L. Ricafort in an email. Metro Manila is under modified enhanced community quarantine until September 15. After that, it will switch to granular locks, which will be implemented until the end of the month. These targeted blockages are meant to curb infections without sacrificing economic activity. Potential catalysts that may affect market performance [this] weeks include how the government is proceeding with the implementation of granular blockages in the capital region, said Timson Securities, Mr Pangan. 7,000 appears to be the closest resistance area with 6,780 being the closest support area. Investors can also stay tuned to how RCR (RL Commercial REIT, Inc.) performed on the listing date, Pangan added. RCR is the real estate investment trust (REIT) unit sponsored by Robinsons Land Corp., which is expected to go public on Tuesday, September 14. It offers 3,342,864,000 ordinary shares for 6.45 P each, with an over-allotment option. up to 305,103,000 shares. The RCR is expected to raise up to 23.53 billion pesos in revenue. Once listed, it will be the third REIT to debut this year and RCR will be the fourth REIT listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. KCG Valmonte

