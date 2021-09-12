Business
Top 5 Fintech Stocks To Watch As Claim Soars On Strong Earnings Growth | national
Are these the best fintech stocks to buy on the stock exchange this week?
Fintech stocks continue to make waves in the scholarship today. This would be largely due to the growing need for contactless payment solutions. Throughout the current pandemic, the fintech industry has gone from being a convenience to a necessity. This appears to be the case with conventional financial service providers to specialist sectors of space. In particular, an emerging trend in the world of fintech would now be Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) services. As a result, the main supplier of BNPL Affirm holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is currently the center of attention in the stock market.
Diving in, the company yesterday released solid numbers in its latest quarterly report. To emphasize, it recorded total revenue of $ 261.8 million for the quarter. That would mark a significant jump of 71% year over year. In addition, the company also saw its gross merchandise volume increase by 106% during the same period.
According to Affirm CEO Max Levchin, this is all due to the company’s rapidly expanding network of active consumers and merchants. To a certain perspective, Affirm has nearly doubled its consumer count and has seen its active merchant base skyrocket 400% year over year. At a time, Pay Pal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is now looking to acquire Japan-based service provider BNPL Paidy for $ 2.7 billion. Having said that, one of these best fintech stocks worth investing now?
The best fintech stocks to watch in September 2021
Mer Ltée
First, on this list of fintech stocks, we have Limited sea, one of the world’s leading consumer internet companies headquartered in Singapore. In short, the company has three main businesses in digital payments / financial services, digital entertainment and e-commerce. SeaMoney is a leading provider of financial services and digital payments in Southeast Asia. Notably, the company continues to see strong growth in the adoption of its SeaMoney offerings. SE stock has risen by over 130% in the past year alone.
In August, the company announced another stellar quarter. Plunging, its total GAAP revenue for the quarter was $ 2.3 billion, up 158.6% year-over-year. A portion of that revenue comes from its e-commerce business, Shopee, with GAAP revenue of $ 1.2 billion and is up 160.7% year-over-year. Shopee is used by tens of millions of consumers daily and offers a wide assortment of products, supported by in-app payments and seamless execution. Impressively, gross orders for the quarter amounted to 1.4 billion, up more than 120% from the previous year. Given the strong financial data, will you be watching SE stocks?
UP Fintech Holding SA
UP FinTech is a leading online brokerage firm focused on global investors. In addition, its proprietary mobile and online trading platform allows investors to trade stocks and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges across the globe. In detail, it offers innovative products and services to customers through its mobile-focused strategy, which enables the company to better serve and retain existing customers. TIGR stock has increased by over 200% over the past year.
Today, the company just released its second quarter financial results. For starters, its total revenue for the quarter was $ 60.2 million, an increase of 98.7% from the previous year. She continues to invest in her self-cleaning, user acquisition and talent recruitment, all of which are critical to her future growth and current strategies. The company says it also continues to see a significant increase in the number of newly funded accounts, adding more than 150,000 funded accounts in the second quarter alone. His total account balance reached $ 23.9 billion despite difficult market conditions, almost triple from a year ago. All things considered, is TIGR stock worth watching right now?
Visa inc.
Visa is a global payments technology company with operations in over 200 countries and territories. In addition, its financial services connect millions of consumers, businesses, banks and governments around the world. In addition, this impressive fintech service is supported by its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, which provides secure and reliable payments worldwide. In July, the company announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Currencycloud.
Essentially, Currencycloud is a global platform that enables banks and fintech companies to deliver innovative currency solutions for cross-border payments. The acquisition will be based on an existing strategic partnership between the two companies and their values.
In addition, the cloud-based Currencyclouds platform offers a wide range of APIs for banks and financial service providers to offer foreign exchange services, including real-time notifications on foreign exchange transactions, Multi-currency wallets and virtual account management. The Currencycloud platform supports nearly 500 banking and technology customers with reach in over 180 countries. Given this exciting news, will you consider watching V Stock?
Robinhood Markets Inc.
Another name to consider in the fintech space now would be Robinhood Markets. To sum up, Robinhood is a commission-free trading platform operator. Through its mobile app, the company empowers the general public by allowing them to trade stocks transparently. To give you a sense of the scale, the Robinhoods platform currently has over 21.3 million monthly active users. This represents 22.5 million cumulative net funded accounts and approximately $ 102 billion in assets.
Aside from his role in the meme Stock trade this year, the company continues to strengthen its services to meet the latest industry trends. Earlier this week, Robinhood announced plans to deploy recurring crypto investments. Through this feature, Robinhood allows users to purchase digital coins without commission.
Plus, transactions can start as low as $ 1. Regardless of how the crypto market performs, the demand for such services remains high. Considering this timely Robinhood piece, would you consider HOOD’s stock to be a cutting-edge watch?
Upstart Holdings Inc.
Topping our list today is Holdings reached. In short, Upstart operates primarily through an artificial intelligence (AI) based lending platform. Through a series of partnerships with banks and credit unions, Upstart offers consumer loans. Standing out from other conventional lenders, Upstart takes into account non-traditional variables such as education and employment to factor in credit scores. Currently, UPST shares have risen more than 530% since the start of the year.
If anything, the company’s services seem to be in high demand now. As of this week, he is now partnering with the Los Angeles Country Water and Power Community Credit Union (WPCCU). Additionally, with over 10 million people in the region, WPCCU President Barry Roach believes the current partnership is important. Not to mention, Upstart saw green across the board in its last fiscal quarter. It posted annual increases of 896% in total revenue, 702% in net income and 192% in earnings per share. With the current momentum of Upstarts, will you be monitoring UPST stocks now?
