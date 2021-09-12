Sun: pharmaceutical stocks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 index fell 0.34% to 1,794.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 index fell 0.41% to 1,848.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.95% to 553.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 390.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in stocks and NIS 1.34 billion in bonds.

In the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.062% on Friday at NIS / $ 3,201, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.021% down to NIS 3.790 / €.

On the market, Perrigo company (NYSE:PRGO; LEVEL:PRGO) fell 4.18% for the largest drop in the Tel Aviv 35 index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: SUITS YOU; LEVEL: SUITS YOU) decreased by 1.90% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell by 4.18%. Bank Leumi (LEVEL:WORLDS) decreased by 0.07%, Hapoalim Bank (LEVEL: POLISHED) fell 0.63% and Discount Bank of Israel (LEVEL: DSCT) fell 0.40%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (LEVEL:AMOT), rose 4.60% for the largest increase in the Tel Aviv 35 index following the acquisition of the logistics center and parent company of Tzrifin Alony Hetz Immobilier et Investissements SA (LEVEL: ALHE) grew 4.01% on the biggest turnover of the day. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) grew by 2.26% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ATTRACTIVE; LEVEL:ATTRACTIVE) increased by 0.87%.

Posted by Globes, Israel business news – en.globes.co.il – September 12, 2021

