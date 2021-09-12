Stocks to Monitor Covid, Remittance Data





Investors are expected to monitor quarantine restrictions for the rest of September, as well as the development of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and the release of the latest data on remittances. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said the performance of the local exchange this trading week may hinge on restrictive measures to be implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR). The national government is seeking to test new social restriction measures with alert levels and granular blockages in the capital region after September 15. “If the new measures are adopted on the 16th and if, when implemented, social restrictions in the NCR would be relaxed, then this could stimulate a positive sentiment in the market,” Tantiangco explained. Maintaining the tighter restrictions, however, could cause disappointment and lead to a downturn in the local market, Tantiangco continued. “Until the final decision, investors should watch the indices on how the restraint measures will be,” he said. The local pandemic situation should also be monitored, given the continued increase in the daily number of cases in the country. The Philippines recorded 26,303 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, a new record for the country, bringing the total to 2.2 million cases. Tantiangco said the continuation of the uptrend could weigh on market sentiment. Investors will also anticipate the upcoming release of data on Filipino workers’ remittances abroad for July. The chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Michael Ricafort also included quarantine restrictions and the release of economic data among market catalysts this week, among others. Meanwhile, Tantiangco noted that the market was successful in breaking through and maintaining its position at the 6,900 level, however, this was done in restricted trade as many investors were still left on the sidelines. due to lingering concerns. Tantiangco sees level 6,900 being tested further this week. “If the market establishes further ground at 6,900 this would be seen as its new support, while resistance is seen at 7,300,” he said. If it were to move below 6,900 territory, on the other hand, it could mean that the market is testing its 10-day exponential moving average, currently at 6,878.44, which also currently serves as immediate support. Last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) improved 0.67% or 46.49 points to close at its intraday high of 6,970.51 on Friday.

