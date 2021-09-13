Quietly, Russia is beating the market. Wall Street is considering new IPOs

Russia is having a quietly successful year. As the market turns to a national pandemic … [+] information and the ongoing battle with China, Russia crushes the MSCI Emerging Markets and leaves China in the dust.

You wouldn't know if you weren't invested. And I, for one, am not. But the Russian Amazon



, creatively called Ozon, has been beating its American creator since the start of the year. It had an IPO last year. It’s a good return on investment for investors. Compare that to Chinese IPOs like Didi; a total loser of money.

Six Russian companies have gone public successfully in the past 12 months and at least 10 more are expected to go public in the coming months.

Home builder and real estate tech company Samolet, value retailer Fix Price, paper and pulp giant Segezha, and healthcare and cancer treatment provider EMC have been the big Russian IPOs until now. Ozon and Samolet have more than doubled their market capitalization since their IPO. Ozone’s market capitalization is now around $ 10.5 billion and is open to US retail investors. Samolet is only listed in Moscow and is not a buy for the Robinhood crowd.

These new quotes represent a nice headwind for Russian capital markets in general.

Moscow’s bright and modern international financial center has always been designed with the hope that it would one day become Russia’s Frankfurt. Again, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was established over 400 years ago. Russian: 28.

When it comes to the stock market, Russia has always been the last of the big four emerging markets, always eclipsed by China, India, Brazil and South Africa in terms of trade volume and market capitalization. of the stock market.

Ozone looks great. But he is in trouble in the short term. The short- and long-term prospects for … [+] analysts is bearish, based on the consensus calculated at Yahoo! Finance.

Ozon is listed on the Nasdaq in November 2020. Russia is expanding its own capital markets and new companies are choosing to list with them to help it grow, sometimes doing double listings, as Ozon did.

We understand that there are more than 10 Russian companies planning to go public in the next six to nine months, Dmitry Panchenko, director of Tinkoff Investments, told me. None of these planned companies are from the oil and gas sector, which should be encouraging for investors. Companies looking to go public have all disrupted their retail, drugstore, carsharing industries or are doing business in exciting new ways, he says.

Here are some companies from the Moscow rumor mill:

Delimobile

A car from the Delimobil carsharing service.

You will not own anything and will be happy. Delimobil plays 2030 Agenda of the World Economic Forums a company of non-owner tenants. Delimobil, however … they will own it. They are one of the leaders in the booming carsharing market with a fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles. Russians are turning to so-called shared mobility services because cars are expensive and incomes are stable. Moscow and other cities see carpooling as part of the solution to tackling traffic in a sustainable way, although it is not clear how fewer car owners, more car rentals, would reduce traffic. Either way, Delimobil is a play on Davos’ Own Nothing agenda. If you buy into it, especially for cars, then Delimobil is worth a visit.

Reuters said they are planning an IPO this fall with double listing in Russia and the United States and could raise more than $ 350 million.

Soft line

Softline is an IT service provider working with vendors like Microsoft



, Oracle and IBM



. The business has a track record of outperforming the IT market and a solid history of M&A growth. They are headquartered in London, employ around 5,000 people and have 2020 sales of $ 1.8 billion. It will likely attract investor interest as another part of the portfolio on the topic of global digital transformation. Softlines revenue was $ 900 million in 2016 and reached $ 1.8 billion last year.

Renaissance Insurance Group

Bloomberg Television reporter Ryan Chilcote (right) listens as Russian billionaire Boris … [+] Jordan at an international economic conference in St. Petersburg in 2011. Jordan wants to generalize insurance in Russia.

He is billionaire Boris Jordans (founder of CuraLeaf) listed on Forbes, an insurance technology company with leading positions in all key insurance segments. Renaissance is building a larger insurance market in Russia, a country where insurance products are rarely sold en masse. This trend should change, to emulate the rest of Europe. There is an opportunity there if Jordan is successful. Renaissance wants to follow in the footsteps of Tinkoff, a Russian fintech / bank now valued at around $ 20 billion.

SPB exchange

This is a game about the retail investor boom. Securities purchases by retail investors in Russia reached $ 6.6 billion in the first quarter, more than double the volume of net purchases for 2020, according to data from the Central Bank of Russia. The SPBEX is the only stock exchange in Russia that allows retail investors in Russia to trade Apple



, You’re here



and thousands of other popular actions legally, with good liquidity and during local working hours. The Moscow Stock Exchange is still in its infancy, but it will be difficult for them to catch up with SPBEX anytime soon. Some 12 million individual investors are already trading on this stock exchange through 46 brokerage houses and the activity is growing rapidly. Could easily be an M&A candidate at this rate.

Mercure Group

Mercury Retail is Russia’s largest ultra-convenient retailer, operating an extensive network of approximately 13,500 convenience stores nationwide. The company has two very recognizable brands Red White and Bristol, both focused on urban shopping, close by and easy to get to. Think 7-Eleven, or better yet, a Duane Reede in New York City.

The company has posted six consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth (like-for-like) and generated around $ 8 billion in revenue last year. It’s profitable. It has the highest EBITDA margins in the Russian retail sector thanks to a lean and efficient business model.

VkusVill

A leading foodtech player and health food brand, which also operates a chain of retail stores. Think of it like Russian traders Joe or Whole Foods



, but with one of the nation’s most recognized and sought after brands and a popular app. here is a deep dive in the company’s economic model, because the word foodtech escapes me. Get knocked out.

Family

Some call it the Russian TJ Maxx. It is a pioneer and a leading player in the non-price outlet category. They have no real competition. Its business model is similar to that of TJ Maxx, as Familia offers a scavenger hunt experience to customers, allowing them to search for items with the name at greatly reduced prices. Unlike low-cost retailers in the United States, Familia operates in a very fragmented market with much greater growth potential. Goldman Sachs



and Baring Vostok bought 49% of the company in 2016, while TJX bought 25% in 2019 for $ 225 million. Looks like they see something special in it.

Lengths of rolled steel rods are stored prior to distribution to Oskol Elektrometallurgical … [+] Steel plant, operated by Metalloinvest Holding Co.

Metalloinvest

These guys are the world’s largest producer and supplier of what’s known as Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI), an environmentally friendly raw material for the green steel industry.

Ah, so it’s okay with Russian ESG funds. Understood!

Bloomberg said he had heard of an IPO in 2022, expecting a capitalization of around $ 20 billion. The steel industry is one of the most polluting industries in terms of air emissions: according to World Steel, it accounts for around 7 to 9% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Companies in the sector are accelerating the transition to green metallurgy under pressure from investors. Russia wants to go in this direction because it is the best way to capture the climate capitalists of sovereign wealth funds in Europe, especially those in the Nordic countries who have an affinity for Russian investments.

Discovery

This bank logo can be seen glowing in neon blue not far from downtown Moscow, in front of the White House. It used to be private. I got run over. And then was taken over by the Central Bank. Today, it is one of the largest public financial groups in the country and will be privatized in a IPO in 2022. This is a well-known financial brand in Russia and if they rally, they could pull out a share of Sberbank.

Otkritie doesn’t want to be a full-fledged financial ecosystem like Sberbank. Instead, it sees itself as a business-to-business segment of a financial partner, as well as a traditional bank with a strong focus on retail clients. In the first half of this year, banks’ profit grew 2.6 times year-on-year to $ 282 million, while first-half revenue grew 23% to $ 1.37 billion.

This is the classification, Ladies and gentlemen.

Russian IPOs are booming. But, like everything else on the market, despite being hidden gems, many … [+] of them had dull bursts.

Alina Sycheva, head of capital markets origination at Sova Capital in London, warns that Russian companies that jump on the bull market bandwagon will head to a busy and crowded market.

The Russian IPO pipeline has grown steadily. Note that all but one of the IPO contenders are in the old school fossil fuel and metalwork space.

Russian companies have matured, says Sycheva. They overcame the pandemic by adjusting their business model. There are a number of companies in advanced preparatory stages to go public.