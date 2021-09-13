Quietly, Russia is beating the market. Wall Street is considering new IPOs

Business
Six Russian companies have gone public successfully in the past 12 months and at least 10 more are expected to go public in the coming months.
Home builder and real estate tech company Samolet, value retailer Fix Price, paper and pulp giant Segezha, and healthcare and cancer treatment provider EMC have been the big Russian IPOs until now. Ozon and Samolet have more than doubled their market capitalization since their IPO. Ozone’s market capitalization is now around $ 10.5 billion and is open to US retail investors. Samolet is only listed in Moscow and is not a buy for the Robinhood crowd.
These new quotes represent a nice headwind for Russian capital markets in general.
Moscow’s bright and modern international financial center has always been designed with the hope that it would one day become Russia’s Frankfurt. Again, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was established over 400 years ago. Russian: 28.
When it comes to the stock market, Russia has always been the last of the big four emerging markets, always eclipsed by China, India, Brazil and South Africa in terms of trade volume and market capitalization. of the stock market.
Ozon is listed on the Nasdaq in November 2020. Russia is expanding its own capital markets and new companies are choosing to list with them to help it grow, sometimes doing double listings, as Ozon did.
We understand that there are more than 10 Russian companies planning to go public in the next six to nine months, Dmitry Panchenko, director of Tinkoff Investments, told me. None of these planned companies are from the oil and gas sector, which should be encouraging for investors. Companies looking to go public have all disrupted their retail, drugstore, carsharing industries or are doing business in exciting new ways, he says.
Here are some companies from the Moscow rumor mill:
Delimobile
You will not own anything and will be happy. Delimobil plays 2030 Agenda of the World Economic Forums a company of non-owner tenants. Delimobil, however … they will own it. They are one of the leaders in the booming carsharing market with a fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles. Russians are turning to so-called shared mobility services because cars are expensive and incomes are stable. Moscow and other cities see carpooling as part of the solution to tackling traffic in a sustainable way, although it is not clear how fewer car owners, more car rentals, would reduce traffic. Either way, Delimobil is a play on Davos’ Own Nothing agenda. If you buy into it, especially for cars, then Delimobil is worth a visit.
Reuters said they are planning an IPO this fall with double listing in Russia and the United States and could raise more than $ 350 million.
Soft line
Softline is an IT service provider working with vendors like Microsoft
MSFT
IBM
Renaissance Insurance Group
He is billionaire Boris Jordans (founder of CuraLeaf) listed on Forbes, an insurance technology company with leading positions in all key insurance segments. Renaissance is building a larger insurance market in Russia, a country where insurance products are rarely sold en masse. This trend should change, to emulate the rest of Europe. There is an opportunity there if Jordan is successful. Renaissance wants to follow in the footsteps of Tinkoff, a Russian fintech / bank now valued at around $ 20 billion.
SPB exchange
This is a game about the retail investor boom. Securities purchases by retail investors in Russia reached $ 6.6 billion in the first quarter, more than double the volume of net purchases for 2020, according to data from the Central Bank of Russia. The SPBEX is the only stock exchange in Russia that allows retail investors in Russia to trade Apple
AAPL
TSLA
Mercure Group
Mercury Retail is Russia’s largest ultra-convenient retailer, operating an extensive network of approximately 13,500 convenience stores nationwide. The company has two very recognizable brands Red White and Bristol, both focused on urban shopping, close by and easy to get to. Think 7-Eleven, or better yet, a Duane Reede in New York City.
The company has posted six consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth (like-for-like) and generated around $ 8 billion in revenue last year. It’s profitable. It has the highest EBITDA margins in the Russian retail sector thanks to a lean and efficient business model.
VkusVill
A leading foodtech player and health food brand, which also operates a chain of retail stores. Think of it like Russian traders Joe or Whole Foods
WFM
Family
Some call it the Russian TJ Maxx. It is a pioneer and a leading player in the non-price outlet category. They have no real competition. Its business model is similar to that of TJ Maxx, as Familia offers a scavenger hunt experience to customers, allowing them to search for items with the name at greatly reduced prices. Unlike low-cost retailers in the United States, Familia operates in a very fragmented market with much greater growth potential. Goldman Sachs
SG
Metalloinvest
These guys are the world’s largest producer and supplier of what’s known as Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI), an environmentally friendly raw material for the green steel industry.
Ah, so it’s okay with Russian ESG funds. Understood!
Bloomberg said he had heard of an IPO in 2022, expecting a capitalization of around $ 20 billion. The steel industry is one of the most polluting industries in terms of air emissions: according to World Steel, it accounts for around 7 to 9% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Companies in the sector are accelerating the transition to green metallurgy under pressure from investors. Russia wants to go in this direction because it is the best way to capture the climate capitalists of sovereign wealth funds in Europe, especially those in the Nordic countries who have an affinity for Russian investments.
Discovery
This bank logo can be seen glowing in neon blue not far from downtown Moscow, in front of the White House. It used to be private. I got run over. And then was taken over by the Central Bank. Today, it is one of the largest public financial groups in the country and will be privatized in a IPO in 2022. This is a well-known financial brand in Russia and if they rally, they could pull out a share of Sberbank.
Otkritie doesn’t want to be a full-fledged financial ecosystem like Sberbank. Instead, it sees itself as a business-to-business segment of a financial partner, as well as a traditional bank with a strong focus on retail clients. In the first half of this year, banks’ profit grew 2.6 times year-on-year to $ 282 million, while first-half revenue grew 23% to $ 1.37 billion.
This is the classification, Ladies and gentlemen.
Alina Sycheva, head of capital markets origination at Sova Capital in London, warns that Russian companies that jump on the bull market bandwagon will head to a busy and crowded market.
The Russian IPO pipeline has grown steadily. Note that all but one of the IPO contenders are in the old school fossil fuel and metalwork space.
Russian companies have matured, says Sycheva. They overcame the pandemic by adjusting their business model. There are a number of companies in advanced preparatory stages to go public.
