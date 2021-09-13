Business
Chinese cross-listing fund highlights strong demand
Exchange Traded Fund Updates
In June of this year, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange unveiled a new exchange-traded fund that offered investors direct exposure to an asset in mainland China. And the asset in question was another ETF.
The Hong Kong product invests directly in an equivalent product listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, taking advantage of a so-called “cross-listing” structure to invest in stocks related to the Chinese photovoltaic sector – which focuses on converting light into energy.
The launch of the fund, which Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Managing Director Nicolas Aguzin called “a milestone in the development of cross-border ETFs”, is part of a much wider expansion of Hong Kong’s role. Kong to mainland financial markets which allowed investors to the territory increased access to China’s tightly controlled stock and bond markets.
It also reflects the growing enthusiasm of investors to tap into exchange-traded funds in mainland China, where so far this year 155 new products have already been issued, far exceeding a total of 104 over the whole of 2020. .
“The mainland ETF market has been one of the most dynamic in terms of assets over the past five years,” said Chris Pigott, head of ETF services for Hong Kong at investment bank Brothers Brown Harriman. “There is always an inordinate interest from investors. “
A recent bank survey found that 92% of investors on the continent expect to increase their ETF allocation over the next year, and the vast majority also expect to increase exposure to thematic ETFs – funds that consist of participations built around a particular sector or investment. thematic, such as robotics or assets likely to benefit from inflation.
The low costs of ETFs have helped them gain a leading role in markets with highly developed fund industries, such as the United States. However, they are still a nascent force in China, which is still developing its own investment sector and where mutual funds operating alongside ETFs are growing rapidly from a weak base.
Mainland China’s first ETF was launched in 2004, but growth has accelerated more recently. Total assets under management now stand at around $ 170 billion, down from just $ 30 billion five years ago, according to BBH data, with issuance dominated by domestic asset managers. State Street, one of the largest ETF issuers in the world, has no products in mainland China, although it is active in Hong Kong.
In a report released in June, analysts at JPMorgan suggested that there was “a lot of growth potential ahead for Chinese onshore ETFs.” They highlighted latent demand for thematic ETFs, small cap ETFs, leveraged ETFs – of which there are currently none – and ETFs tracing assets abroad.
However, a challenge for ETF providers in China is the popularity of active management in a stock market known for its volatility.
“There is still a very large and very active contingent of retail traders,” says Ben Johnson, director of global exchange-traded funds research at Morningstar. “The deadlines make it relatively easy for professional managers to find and exploit the opportunities in the market at the moment.”
Recently, a crackdown by authorities in Beijing on the Chinese tech industry, which includes many of the country’s largest companies, hit stock prices on the mainland and in Hong Kong, and prepared investors for future interventions. .
But Brian Roberts, head of exchange traded products at HKEX, the exchange operator, says that in times of volatility, investors will look at ETFs – which can be bought and sold faster than mutual funds – as an opportunity. “ETFs have generally served as what I would consider liquidity buffers or volatility absorbers,” he says. “They see it as: the underlying stocks are for sale and, in a longer term perspective, they will bounce back.”
Chinese quotas for investment in and out of the country mean that many investors gain exposure to domestic assets through ETFs listed elsewhere, as well as those that track Hong Kong-listed stocks of large Chinese companies. Hong Kong’s total ETF assets under management stood at more than $ 50 billion in May, well below the mainland total but at their highest level on record, according to HKEX.
Johnson says most international investors get exposure to China “within more broadly diversified funds, including ETFs backed by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index” – although he adds that China “has gained prominence within this portfolio “.
China’s financial liberalization has been accompanied by growing geopolitical tensions with the United States, despite a major push by some of the largest American financial firms to expand in the country. Hong Kong’s State Street Tracker fund, which tracks the territory’s Hang Seng Index, has faced a new executive order banning Americans from investing in certain Chinese companies and recently confirmed that US citizens will not be able to buy. the fund from June. from next year.
However, there are signs of collaboration in the ETF world elsewhere, reflecting broader trends in the financial industry. In addition to cross-listing ETFs on the Hong Kong and Mainland stock exchanges, Chinese asset managers also act as advisers to foreign ETFs. China Asset Management, one of the largest managers in the country, is involved in several funds managed by fellow investment manager VanEck in the United States with exposure to China.
“I think there continues to be a demand outside of Asia for Chinese strategies,” Pigott says, “and as a result, Chinese asset managers obviously have a lot of expertise in this matter. ‘they can deploy to manage these strategies “.
