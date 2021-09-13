The largest renewable energy support program ever supported by an additional 265 million





Latest round of business support aims to secure record additional renewable energy capacity

Offshore wind supported by 200 million with an additional 24 million reserved for floating offshore wind projects Details on how the UK will get more electricity from renewable sources will be released today (Monday, September 13), as the government announces the largest cycle ever of its flagship renewable energy program . The Contracts for Difference (CfD) program is the government’s primary method of encouraging investment in low-carbon electricity. It is open to projects operating in Great Britain. It encourages investments in renewable energy by providing project developers with high initial costs and a long lifespan with protection against volatile wholesale prices. This in turn ensures that consumers do not pay increased costs when electricity prices are high. 265 million per year will be provided to companies in the fourth round of the program, which aims to double the renewable electricity capacity obtained in the third round and produce more than the previous three rounds combined. The additional offshore wind capacity resulting from financing alone could power around 8 million homes. Today’s announcement contains 200 million to support offshore wind projects. This will help meet the manifesto’s commitment to ensure the UK has 40 GW of capacity by 2030. There will also be 55 million available to support emerging renewable technologies. 24 million of them are reserved for the first time for floating offshore projects, demonstrating a commitment to the development of this innovative technology with great potential. For the first time since 2015, established technologies, including onshore wind and solar, will also be able to bid. The government is looking for up to 5 GW of capacity from these technologies, with a budget of 10 million euros. This will support investments in all parts of Great Britain, especially Scotland and Wales. The CfD program has boosted the success of the UK’s world’s leading offshore wind industry. As outlined in the Prime Minister’s ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution, the offshore wind sector could support up to 60,000 jobs by 2030. The previous cycle of the CfD program achieved record prices and guaranteed enough clean energy to power more than 7 million homes. The competitive design of the schemes also protects consumers and thanks to the investment of successive governments, the price of offshore wind has been reduced by around 65%. These costs continue to fall as green technologies advance, with solar and wind power now cheaper than coal and gas in most countries. Ahead of the COP26 climate change summit, the government pledged to support green technologies and the high-quality jobs they create to help the UK rebuild better after the pandemic. Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: The Contracts for Difference program has helped the UK become a world leader in clean electricity generation and lower prices for consumers. The new plans presented today follow the Prime Minister’s ten point plan and will support the next generation of renewable electricity projects needed to power our homes and meet our global climate change goals. CfD contracts are awarded through a competitive auction process where the cheapest projects from each technology group are awarded the contracts first. Today’s announcement sets out the government support that will be available for renewable energy projects, as well as the levels of power generation capacity that are expected to be delivered by the fourth round of CfD. Final support and capacity levels could be higher and will be announced before the cycle opens in December. Updated guidelines are also published for onshore wind projects in England, to ensure that local communities have a more effective voice on local development. Renewable energy projects are subject to strict planning controls that protect local communities and the environment and guidance will ensure that communities are engaged and are able to benefit from renewable infrastructure in their area. Notes to Editors Key points (budgets in 2011/12 prices): Pot 1: Established technologies (including onshore wind, solar and hydroelectricity): 10 million budget jars

5GW cap on total capacity

Maximum capacity limits of 3.5 GW imposed on both onshore wind and solar PV Pot 2: Less established technologies (including floating wind, tidal current, geothermal and waves): 55 million budget jars

No capacity cap imposed

24 million in support for floating offshore wind projects Pot 3: Offshore Wind: 200 million budget jars

No capacity limit More information : Contracts for Difference are 15-year private law contracts between renewable electricity producers and the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC), a public company that manages CfDs at arm’s length from the government.

Contracts are awarded through a series of competitive auctions, called award rounds, which have taken place every two years since 2015. In the auction process, the cheapest bids are selected, which favors efficiency and cost reduction.

CfDs offer greater certainty and income stability to power producers by reducing their exposure to volatile wholesale prices, while protecting consumers from paying higher costs when electricity prices are high.

You can find more information on how the Contracts for Difference program works here.

The program has enabled substantial new investments and has contributed to significant reductions in investment costs for certain renewable technologies, for example by helping to reduce the price of offshore wind by around 65%.

Along with the Draft Budgetary Plan, the Government is also publishing today:

A draft allocation framework, which defines the rules for the fourth cycle of CfD and the eligibility conditions that applicants must meet.

A methodological note on administrative strike prices, outlining the methodology used to determine the maximum support prices available for individual renewable technologies in the fourth round.

The monetary support estimates (pot budget) in this notice, including the total figure of 265 million and split among the three pots, are presented at 2011/12 prices in accordance with the low carbon tax control. These numbers are an estimate of the annual support in the most expensive year in the first four years after deployment. Actual annual figures will vary during the term of the contract depending on future wholesale electricity prices and the results of the competitive auction process. Information on the methodology behind the home-fed estimates: The estimate of 8 million households is based on the estimated authorized pipeline for offshore wind (around 7 GW). The actual production guaranteed by this allocation round will vary depending on the outcome of the competitive auction process and given the large number of other technology projects competing in the round.

This was calculated using the load factor estimates for the commissioning of offshore wind in 2025 from the published BEIS 2020 Generation Costs Report and the published estimates of the average electricity consumption of the households.

It is important to note that wind power generation is intermittent – it is not possible to continuously power a house using wind alone.

