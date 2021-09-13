Shinsei Bank far from repaying public funds amid low stock prices





Shinsei Bank, which recently gained attention due to a sudden takeover bid by leading Japanese online financial services firm SBI Holdings Inc., continues to struggle to consolidate operations as its stock price remains low for a long time. The bank is unlikely to repay about $ 350 billion in public funds, or taxpayer money, provided by the government in the past. In 2009, he agreed with Aozora Bank on their merger to survive. But the merger deal was broken the following year. The Long Term Credit Bank of Japan, Shinsei’s predecessor, had supported Japan’s miraculous economic growth after World War II, but went bankrupt in October 1998 following the collapse of the bubble-induced economy. by the inflation of the country’s assets at the time and was temporarily brought under state control. The bank made a new start with its current name under the management of a foreign fund in 2000. Shinsei’s stock price topped 8,000 shortly after its re-listing on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in February 2004. After the collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers in September 2008, shares of Shinsei sank and traded between 1,000 and 2,000. In 2009, the Financial Services Agency drew up a plan for a merger between Shinsei and Aozora, formerly Nippon Credit Bank, which also supported Japan’s post-war economic boom and went bankrupt about two months after LTCB collapsed, in order to collect the pumped public funds. in the bank. But the plan ended in failure. SBI on Thursday announced a takeover bid for Shinsei, saying it would buy shares in the bank at 2,000 each. Shinsei has struggled to increase profits as its consumer credit business is struggling and its operations for business clients, including institutional investors, are also lackluster. It is believed that the government would not be able to raise the public funds used for the bank unless its share price reaches around 7,500, well above the level set by SBI in the takeover bid and at current share prices below 2,000. At Shinsei’s general shareholders meeting in June, its chairman, Hideyuki Kudo, did not indicate when he would be able to repay public funds, only saying that his current share price was not high enough. to allow the bank to repay the funds. Shinsei must clearly show the way to increase his stock price if he considers rejecting SBI’s takeover bid, analysts said. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







