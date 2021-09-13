3 stocks that could climb 50% or more, according to Wall Street





If you saw someone on a street corner selling dollars for $ 0.66, you would probably drop everything to take advantage of such a great deal. This is currently happening with three growth stocks, according to Wall Street analysts who follow them. All of these companies have consensus price targets that suggest they are worth at least 50% more than their recent prices. Read on to see why the expectations of investment bankers don’t match those of ordinary investors right now. Global Coinbase Global Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen about 27% since the cryptocurrency trading platform debuted on the stock exchange in April. Analysts at investment banks who get paid to follow Coinbase believe it’s only a matter of time before stocks rebound and more. The consensus target on Coinbase is currently a 51% premium over the price it is trading at. Coinbase shares fell recently, after the company disclosed an SEC investigation into its plan to lend consumers stablecoins in exchange for interest payments. The SEC intends to sue Coinbase if it tries to launch Lend because the program looks like an unregistered security. Right now, it seems the only way to get the SEC to stop trying to regulate cryptocurrency-backed investments is to make them look like the traditional instruments they intend to replace. Investors will want to keep an eye out for other government interventions that are preventing cryptocurrencies from gaining traction. Medical Inari Medical Inari (NASDAQ: NARI) stocks have fallen about 37% since peaking in March. Wall Street analysts expect a quick rebound and more. The average target on this stock of medical devices is currently 50% above its price. Sales of Inari’s blood clot removal devices did not increase as quickly as Wall Street had expected in early 2021. In January, the company’s Flowtriever system received FDA approval for treat pulmonary embolisms. The valuation of this health care security may have taken a bit of a lead, but Wall Street is probably right to expect strong growth to come. Pulmonary embolism is the leading cause of preventable death in hospitals and the third leading cause of cardiovascular death overall. The Flowtriever is the first minimally invasive device approved by the FDA to remove life-threatening blood clots that prevent the heart from receiving blood from the lungs. Instead of risky surgery, pulmonary embolisms are traditionally treated with strong blood thinners. Compared to either option, removing clots with Flowtriever allows patients to be discharged from the hospital much faster and with much less risk. Amyris Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) stocks are down about 40% since synthetic biology (synbio) stock peaked in April. The average investment banking analyst who tracks the company thinks the recent weakness is a great trading opportunity. The consensus price target of $ 22 per share represents a 62% premium over recent prices. The recent implosion of Zymergen, a much younger synbio company, has done no favors over Amyris’ stock price. While both companies make high-value ingredients with the help of microorganisms, Amyris is the only synbio operation that isn’t wasting a lot of money at the moment. Amyris’ flagship product, squalane, is traditionally harvested at great expense from shark livers and used to produce premium moisturizers. Amyris sells some of the squalane it produces to skin care companies and creates its own brand, called Biossance. Biossance’s high margin revenues are growing fast enough to justify Amyris’ recent $ 4 billion market cap on their own. The company’s hyper-efficient new product pipeline offers much more as well. In addition to squalane, Amyris already has 12 more ingredients on the market and 24 new ones are expected to be launched by the end of 2025. If just one helps a new brand achieve the same success as Biossance, this life science stock could exceed today’s price. targets.

