Amerant Announces Cleanup Merger Planned to Streamline Its Capital Structure, as well as …

CORAL GABLES, Fla., September 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the Company or Amerant) today announced its intention to complete a cleanup merger, subject to the Shareholder approval, pursuant to which a subsidiary of the Company will merge with and into the Company (the Merger). Pursuant to the Merger, each outstanding class B common share will automatically convert into 0.95 class A common share without any shares from the holders of class B common shares; however, to the extent that a shareholder, together with its affiliates, would own more than 8.9% of the outstanding Class A common shares after the amalgamation, such holders of Class A common shares or Class A common shares B, as the case may be, will be converted into shares of a new class of Class A non-voting ordinary shares, only with respect to the holdings which would exceed the limit of 8.9%. The terms of the Merger which will be submitted for shareholder approval will include the creation of a new class of Class A non-voting ordinary shares. Following the Merger, no Class B ordinary shares will remain in circulation. In addition, all shareholders who would hold fractional shares as a result of the Merger will receive a cash payment instead of these fractional shares. To the extent that, following the merger, a holder beneficially owns less than 100 Class A common shares, that holder will receive cash in lieu of Class A common shares. The Company plans to hold a special meeting. shareholders to request approval of the merger in early December 2021.

The company also announced that its board of directors (the board) has authorized a new share repurchase program (the repurchase program), under which the company may purchase, from time to time, up to an amount total of $ 50 million of its Class A Common Shares. Repurchases under the repurchase program may be made on the open market, by block purchase, in privately traded transactions or otherwise in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act).

We believe that current shareholders of the Company and potential investors considering an investment in Amerant will see the significant benefits of having a single class of common stock in the future, said Jerry Plush, vice president, president and chief executive officer. The direction. Additionally, having repurchased more than $ 78 million of Class B common stock since the start of 2020, Boards’ authorization to repurchase our Class A common stock underscores the confidence that we continue to have. have in our future performance. The implementation of this program will further improve our ability to effectively manage capital levels while increasing total shareholder return.

The repurchases of Class A common shares of the Company (and their timing) will depend on market conditions, regulatory requirements, other liquidity requirements and priorities of the Company and other factors that may be considered in the future. the sole discretion of the company. Redemptions may also be made in accordance with a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, which would allow for the redemption of shares when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so due to blackout periods. self-imposed or other regulatory restrictions. The repurchase program does not oblige the Company to repurchase any particular amount of Class A common shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

In addition, the board terminated the company’s existing Class B common share repurchase program, which was originally announced by the company in March 2021.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (NASDAQ: AMTBB) is a banking holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, NA (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses in the United States, as well as to certain international clients. The bank, which has been in existence for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed merger, the repurchase program and the ability of the company to obtain the approval of the shareholders for the merger, as well as statements regarding the objectives, expectations and intentions of the company and other statements which are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements which may be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as may, will, anticipate, assume, should, indicate, believe, consider, hope, estimate, continue, plan, point to, project, might, intend, target, goals, outlook, modeled, dedicated, create and other similar words and phrases from the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those regarding our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, expectations, estimates and intentions, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause actual results of the Company, performances, achievements or the financial position are materially different from the future results, performances, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, together with the risks and uncertainties described in Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended 31 December 2020, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in our other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the website of the SEC www.sec.gov.

