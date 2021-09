Verkkokauppa.com is organizing a Capital Markets Day on September 29, 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE September 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EEST Verkkokauppa.com hosts a Capital Markets Day on 29 September 2021 Verkkokauppa.com, a Finnish e-commerce pioneer, will host a virtual capital markets day for investors and analysts on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The event will start at 12:30 p.m. EEST and end around 3:00 p.m. EEST. During the event, company management will discuss the road to € 1 billion in revenue, strategy execution and how the company is capitalizing on the move. to the Internet by taking advantage of its most exciting assortment. We’ll also shed light on our top tech backbone and you’ll hear the finance update. The event can be attended by live broadcast at https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2021-cmd/ Management will also respond to questions from investors and analysts. Questions can be submitted via the online platform throughout the event and in advance by email [email protected]. Aagenda for the event

12:30 p.m. EST Part I: Strategy Update: On the Road to a Billion / Panu Porkka, CEO

Part II: Sstrategy execution Where to win / Panu Porkka, CEO

Our superior technological backbone / Jyrki Tulokas, Technical Director

The most exvsassortment / Vesa Jrvelinen, Commercial Director

Financial update / Mikko Forsell, Chief Financial Officer

Joint questions and answers The event will be held in English. As the event is organized on the web, we do not require registration in advance. There will be a registration once logged into the event. Presentation material will be available on the day of the event on the investor website at the event page https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/capital-markets-day . The recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the same page. Warmly welcome to attend Verkkokauppa.com Capital Markets Day ! Verkkokauppa.com For more information:

Marja Mkinen

Head of Investor Relations, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

+358 40 6712999

[email protected] Verkkokauppa.com enables its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide assortment of products of approximately 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its home and business customers through its online store, megastores, 24 hour kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and visited national online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Helsinki, where its head office is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs over 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange with the ticker VERK. The story continues

