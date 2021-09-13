DeFi Technologies, through its subsidiary Valor, announces the launch of the Solana Exchange Traded product on Nordic Exchange

New Exchange Traded Product (“ AND P “), Valor Solana (SOL) SEK, will allow institutions and individuals to invest in the SOL token as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker

Trading in Valor Solana (SOL) SEK will start on September 16, 2021 on the Nordic Growth Market (“NGM“).

TORONTO, September 13, 2021 / CNW / – Valor Inc. (“Value“), a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF) and issuer of investment products focused on digital assets, has announced the launch of its ETP Solana ( VALOR SOLANA (SOL) SEK – CH1114178762) on the NGM. Trading in Valor Solana (SOL) SEK is expected to start on September 16, 2021. The Valor Solana ETP allows investors to gain exposure to SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana ecosystem, in a simple and secure way, via their bank or broker.

Solana is the world’s fastest blockchain and the fastest growing ecosystem in the crypto world, with over 400 projects spanning DeFi, NFT, Web3 and more. It is currently among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization1, to USD $ 52.36 billion from September 13.

Solana is a programmable blockchain that can perform multiple decentralized financial operations.

“The launch of the Valor Solana ETP is another achievement for our team in our mission to make the digital asset ecosystem accessible through consumer channels,” said the CEO of Valor. Diana biggs. “We have seen enormous interest in the Solana ecosystem and this product is a testament to the team’s ability to respond quickly to this demand, not only bringing innovative products to market, but also the most profitable for investors. This is yet another important step. for Valor and Defi Technologies as we continue to create not only breakthrough products, but shareholder value as well. With the Valor Solana ETP and other innovative ETPs in the works, as well as the imminent listing of our products on many other global exchanges, we expect our AUM to grow rapidly. “

By gaining exposure to digital assets through Valor, DeFi Technologies investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each exchange traded product of Valor that is bought and sold on the exchange, Valor buys or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying digital assets, which means that the products are fully guaranteed at all times.

“Solana has gained tremendous momentum in the broader blockchain community. It’s great to see our team detect it so quickly by creating a new ETP in such a way that public market investors can benefit from this nascent protocol but still full growth “, said Wouter Witvoet, Chief Executive Officer, DeFi Technologies.

About Valor Solana (SOL) SEK

Valor Solana (SOL) SEK (ISIN: CH1114178770) is a fully hedged passive investment product with Solana’s native token, SOL, as the underlying asset. The new ETP Valor Solana, available in Swedish kronor, is traded on the NGM, a regulated exchange based in Stockholm, Sweden, under the local ticker VALOR SOLANA SEK. Available for purchase through banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, the Valor Solana ETP removes the mystery, complexity, and trading and custody costs of SOL that have so far hampered the widespread adoption of digital assets and decentralized finance.

About Valor

Valor Inc. issues publicly traded financial products that allow retail and institutional investors to access investments in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure manner. Created in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valor, visit www.valour.com.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to cutting-edge decentralized technologies and the future of finance. We believe that decentralized technologies are at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and businesses to provide diverse exposure through decentralized finance. As a trusted partner to our clients and investors, we deliver cutting-edge products as well as superior research and training in this growing space. For more information visit https://defi.tech/.

