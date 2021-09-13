Robinhood chief legal officer says SEC will not ban payment from order flow

Robinhood’s general counsel, who previously worked at the SEC, said that back-end payment brokers get to direct transactions from clients to market makers is ultimately a benefit for retail investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission “will come to the conclusion that paying for the order flow is without a doubt an incredibly good thing for retail investors and that they are not going to ban it,” said Dan Gallagher of Robinhood at CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday.

Paying for Order Flow is one of Robinhood’s biggest revenue streams and how the Millennials Preferred Stock Trading app is able to provide commission-free trades. Paying for the flow of orders is a controversial practice that has caught the attention of regulators and Main Street.

The ban on payment for the order flow “is on the table,” Gallagher said. “I think they are going to look at this in depth. I think that by law they have to go through a very arduous process.”

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told Barron’s last month that payment for the order flow presented “an inherent conflict of interest.” Gensler said a ban on the practice was not excluded.

“To Robinhood, [payment for order flow] is the lifeblood of a brokerage without commission or minimum balance. That’s what brought in a whole new generation of investors, ”added Gallagher. “I think the overwhelming evidence is that the current market structure is working well for retail investors.

Following an epic downsizing of GameStop shares in January that forced Robinhood to limit trading in certain securities, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev was forced to testify before the State House financial services committee -United in February. Lawmakers have criticized the payment of order flows for the conflict it has with market makers like Citadel Securities.

“The idea that clients are stupid, that they need protection, that they need the government and the state nanny to come out and save them for making bad decisions, I think they are being insulted.” , Gallagher said.

Gallagher told CNBC that if he was still working for the SEC, he would investigate the people and institutions he said lied about GameStop’s short squeeze.

Robinhood shares were left unchanged in pre-market, after closing at $ 41.17 on Friday.