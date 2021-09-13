Shenzhen Stock Exchange issues letter of concern to Tell Telecommunication after shares rise 267%





The Telling Telecommunications share price opened on Monday, falling to RMB 24.21 per share. Since the start of August this year, the stock has jumped more than 220%. After hitting today’s limit, Telling Telecommunications’ total market value was only 24 billion yuan ($ 3.719 billion). On the evening of September 10, Telling Telecommunication announced that the company plans to participate in the joint acquisition of a branded mobile phone company involving trademarks, R&D and the supply chain. The brand name of the phone was not disclosed by the company. The takeover is still in the early stages of negotiations and no related letter of intent or transaction agreement has yet been signed. Since the announcement, the company has yet to determine the purpose of the transaction or clarify the specific asset class or type of transaction it is considering. In addition, it appears that no further research, audit, evaluation or other due diligence has yet been carried out. On the evening of September 12, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Sent Letter of Concern to Telling Telecommunication, asking the company to explain if there was any information leak or insider trading in light of the recent surge in the company’s stock price. The company is also asked to provide a list of insiders and their immediate family members who may have access to inside information. In addition, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange requires Telling Telecommunication to complete the current holdings of its controlling shareholder in addition to all shareholders who own more than 5% of the company’s shares. All directors, supervisors and senior executives are required to disclose their holdings and transactions during the three months preceding the announced takeover and any plans to increase or decrease their holdings during the next three months. SEE ALSO: WeRide Announces Acquisition of Self-Contained Trucking Startup MoonX.AI Telling Telecommunication is one of the leading mobile phone agents in China and its main partners are major mobile phone brands such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung. The company’s 2021 semi-annual report shows that it achieved operating profit of 37.556 billion yuan, an increase of 26.64% from the same period last year. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 86.96 million yuan, an increase of 19.30% over the same period last year. Of the company’s gross profit margin, it has been low in recent years, standing at just 2.72%.

