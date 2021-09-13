EngageSmart announces the launch of its initial public offering | National company





BRAINTREE, Mass .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 13, 2021– EngageSmart, a leading provider of bespoke customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 of its common shares following its conversion into company. The offering consists of 13,000,000 common shares offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 common shares to be sold by certain of the existing shareholders of EngageSmarts. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and selling shareholders up to 2,182,500 additional shares of their common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Common Shares by Selling Shareholders. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $ 23.00 and $ 25.00 per share. EngageSmart intends to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ESMT. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup will act as principal bookkeepers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Raymond James, Truist Securities and William Blair will act as bookkeepers for the proposed offer. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan will act as co-managers of the proposed offering. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by mail electronic to [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by phone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email: [email protected] ; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by phone at (800) 299-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests @ bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll free: (800) 831-9146 or by email at [email protected] A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet come into effect. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About EngageSmart, LLC EngageSmart is a leading provider of bespoke customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and customer engagement so that our customers can focus their resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, MA, EngageSmart delivers true, single-instance, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, Invoice Cloud, HealthPay24, and DonorDrive, designed to simplify engagement for our clients with their clients. by promoting digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the Small Business Solutions segment and over 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment in five major verticals: Health and Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Donations. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005438/en/ CONTACT: Investor contact: David Calusdian [email protected] Press contact: Nicole bestard [email protected] 646-627-3644 KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTHCARE FUNDRAISING DATA MANAGEMENT SOURCE: EngageSmart, LLC Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/13/2021 07:32 / DISC: 09/13/2021 07:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005438/en

