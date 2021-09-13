Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Secondary Offering of Common Shares and Concurrent Shares … | Your money

KATY, Texas, September 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Academy) (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced that certain of its shareholders affiliated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP (the Shareholders sellers) intend to offer for sale in a secured secondary offer 18,645,602 Academy common shares in accordance with a registration statement filed by Academy with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). No shares are sold by the Academy. Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.

Academy has announced that, subject to the completion of the Offer, it intends to purchase from the Underwriters, out of the 18,645,602 Common Shares, a number of shares having an aggregate purchase price of up to to $ 200 million at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriters will purchase the shares from the selling shareholders. All shares repurchased by Academy will be repurchased as part of its recently announced $ 500 million share repurchase program and will be retired. The closing of the share buyback is conditional and should occur simultaneously with the closing of the offer, subject to the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The offer is not conditional on the completion of the share buyback.

Credit Suisse, KKR Capital Markets LLC, JP Morgan and BofA Securities act as co-book managers for the proposed offering.

The offer of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 800-221-1037.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. Such securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, until the entry into force of the registration statement, and even then the securities may only be sold under the declaration of registration. registration and the final prospectus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, any securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, soliciting or selling would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Academy Academy is a leading sporting and outdoor recreational goods retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy now has 259 stores in 16 contiguous states. Academy’s mission is to provide fun for all and Academy fulfills that mission with a localized merchandising strategy and a value proposition that connects strongly with a wide range of consumers. The Academys product assortment focuses on key categories of Outdoors, Apparel, Footwear and Sports & Leisure through leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private labels, which go far beyond traditional offerings of sporting goods and clothing.

Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Academy’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as believe, expect, potential, continue, may, will, should, could, seek, project, predict, intend, plan, estimate, anticipate, or the negative version. of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Academy. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those of forward-looking statements are set out in the Academy’s filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and its report. annual on Form 10-K for the fiscal year. ended January 30, 2021, under Risk Factors, as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Academy assumes no obligation to update or publicly review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Media inquiries: Elise Hasbrook, Vice President of Communications 281.253.8200 [email protected]

Investor Inquiries: Matt Hodges, Vice President of Investor Relations 281.646.5362 [email protected]