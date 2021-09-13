aka Brands Holding Corp. announces the launch of its initial public offering | New





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 13, 2021– aka Brands Holding Corp. (aka Brands or the Company) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of its common stock. The Company is offering 13,888,889 common shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $ 17.00 and $ 19.00 per share. The underwriters will have a 30 day option to purchase an additional 2,083,333 common shares of the Company at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. aka Brands has been authorized to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol AKA. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Jefferies act as co-book managers for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cowen, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities are also acting as bookkeepers for the proposed offering. Telsey Advisory Group and Loop Capital Markets act as co-managers of the proposed offer. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, can be obtained from: BofA Securities at BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, by phone at (800) -294-1322 or by email at dg .prospectusrequests @ bofa.com.

Credit Suisse at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by phone at (800) -221-1037 or by email at [email protected] .com.

Jefferies at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) -821-7388 or by email at [email protected] A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities to be registered may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the registration declaration takes effect. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. About aka Marques Founded in 2018, aka Brands is a global platform of diversified fashion brands, directly aimed at consumers and digital natives. Designed for the next generation of consumers, each brand in the aka portfolio targets a distinct audience, presents inspiring content, curates high-quality merchandise, and creates authentic relationships with their customers. aka Brands relies on a flexible and lean operating model to help each brand accelerate its growth, expand into new markets and improve profitability. Current brands in the aka Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005367/en/ CONTACT: Emily Goldberg Schwartz [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL TRADE OTHER RETAIL TRADE SOURCE: alias Brands Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/13/2021 6:30 a.m. / DISC: 09/13/2021 6:31 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005367/en

