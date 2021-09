Impersonating Walmart, crooks send crypto up 25%

Investors had plenty of reason to believe the news was true: A verified Litecoin Twitter account tweeted a link to the announcement, which appeared on the GlobeNewswire press release service. The press release seemed legitimate enough, including (fabricated) quotes from Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. Walmart had just posted a job for a cryptocurrency expert to work at its corporate headquarters. And several major news agencies picked up the news.

Walmart WMT The ad, however, was bogus, aspokesperson confirmed. Walmart does not accept Litecoin and Litecoin deleted its tweet. One hour after the publication of the ad, Litecoin the price went from over $ 220 to $ 178 – roughly where it was trading before the fake post came out.

It is not yet clear who the crooks are, but the ploy is likely a pump and a dumping ground. This is when people buy an asset and usually raise the price with false news to sell it once the price starts to soar.

GlobeNewswire deleted the press release minutes after CNN reported and issued a correction, urging investors and media to ignore the announcement. But a spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.