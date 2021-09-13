Buyout tax proposal could dull a major driver of stock returns, experts warn

Democrats in Congress are rushing to find ways to raise money to fund an ambitious social spending program on programs ranging from a monthly children’s tax credit to two free years of community college for all Americans, and a proposal that has attracted attention in recent days. is a new 2% excise tax on corporate share buybacks.

Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Ron Wyden of Oregon unveiled the proposal Friday, estimating that the new levy would raise $ 100 million over 10 years, but rumors that Washington would target the money-distribution strategy had circulated in the previous weeks and investors have listened.

Shares with the largest buybacks have lagged their peers in recent weeks, potentially reflecting concerns over recent proposals to impose an excise tax on share buybacks, Goldman analysts wrote. Sachs led by David Kostin in a weekend note to clients. Kostin argued that a 2% tax would likely not have a major impact on the earnings per share of the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.23%

widely, but that it could nonetheless be disruptive. Such a tax could affect supply and demand for stocks, given that US companies have been the biggest buyers of US stocks over the past decade.

It was once rare for public companies in the United States to buy back shares of their own stock for fear of shareholder lawsuits, but a 1982 rule passed by the Securities and Exchange Commission created a safe harbor that paved the way for an increase in the practice, which allows companies to manage their earnings per share metric and return money to shareholders in a way that doesn’t trigger tax liability, like dividends do.

After President Donald Trump’s corporate tax cut was passed in 2017, share buybacks became national news as the country’s largest companies used their tax savings to buy back shares to the point that corporations have become the main source of demand for US stocks, relative to foreign investors. , households, mutual funds and pension funds, according to Goldman.

Rather than invest in their workers, mega-corporations used the windfall of Republicans’ tax cuts in 2017 to raise their stock prices and reward their wealthiest investors and executives through massive buyouts. shares, Wyden said in a press release. Share buybacks are currently heavily favored by the tax code, despite their biased benefits for the top and insider playing potential. Our bill simply ends this preferential treatment and encourages mega-corporations to invest in their workers.

Critics of the share buybacks, however, say the proposal does not go far enough. I don’t think companies should be allowed to buy back at all, said William Lazonick, an economist at the University of Massachusetts.

Lazonicks pioneered research into the impact of share buybacks on the U.S. economy, arguing that they are draining corporate coffers and diverting investment from new technology and employees to already wealthy management and shareholders. . Then Vice President Joe Biden cited his work in a 2016 editorial in which he pleaded for reform of regulations that favor share buybacks.

Since the Biden administration came to power, I have been disappointed that Democrats haven’t talked a lot about buyouts, he said. The Democrats’ main focus after the 2017 tax cuts was for companies to just use the tax cuts to make more buyouts, and that’s what happened.

Lazonick argued that a better policy would be to ban share buybacks altogether, as Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin proposed in 2019.

Stock investors who fear that a new excise tax could slow down the share buybacks that have helped generate recent gains can take comfort in the fact that the proposed tax is only 2% and appears designed to increase prices. income rather than completely discourage share buybacks, according to Erica York, an economist at the Tax Foundation.

They are proposing this as a way to increase income and it will have the effect of increasing the marginal corporate tax rate, she said. We may see fewer redemptions on the margin, but it’s not set at a rate that would have a drastic impact.

York rebuffed the claim that buyouts divert company funds from investments in workers or productivity. Companies redeem on excess cash when they have exhausted investment opportunities, she said. There is some evidence that they can complement investment as they move capital from older firms to new, innovative firms.

The redemption excise tax was not included in a recent draft proposal circulated by Democrats in the House Ways and Means Committee, but many negotiations remain to be negotiated between now and the passage of ‘a final bill.

Ben Koulton, research director at Beacon Policy Advisors, said in an interview that whether or not the buyout excise tax is included in the Democrats’ final spending bill will depend on the most revenue-raising proposals. acceptable to conservative Senate Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Manchin.

I’m sure there will be a lot of opposition to this, but is there more opposition than raising the corporate rate another point? Koulton said. There is certainly a desire on the part of certain Democrats to assume the capital gains accumulated by the super rich.