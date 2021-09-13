Lawmakers to Grill SEC Chairman Gensler on Crypto in Senate Hearing

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, DC, the United States, Tuesday, July 30, 2013.

Lawmakers, frustrated by the lack of obvious progress, will discuss the regulator’s plans to regulate cryptocurrency markets on Tuesday, with Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler.

Gensler, to appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m.ET Tuesday, is expected to answer several questions about bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets from senators on both sides of the political aisle.

Ahead of the hearing, Wall Street’s main regulator said that entire swathes of the crypto market operate outside of SEC regulatory frameworks that protect investors and customers from illicit activity.

“We just don’t have enough investor protection in crypto finance, issuance, trading or lending,” Gensler said in prepared remarks. “Frankly right now it’s more like the Wild West or the old world of ‘buyer beware’ that existed before securities laws were passed. fraud, scams and abuse in certain applications. “

He added that the SEC looks forward to strengthening existing authorities and, with congressional approval, expanding the commission’s jurisdiction to help fill gaps in oversight of the crypto market.

In his remarks, Gensler said the SEC wanted the help of lawmakers to oversee the offering and sale of crypto tokens, crypto trading and lending platforms, stablecoins, investment vehicles offering exposure to digital assets or cryptographic derivatives, as well as the safekeeping of virtual assets.

It’s unclear whether that will be enough to appease the Republicans on the committee, who for months have been asking the SEC to step up efforts to sanction crypto markets and illustrate the benefits they offer investors.

Ranking member Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Should tell Gensler why it has taken so long to support these markets and why the SEC seems reluctant to approve various crypto assets, according to a Republican aide.

The aide spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity to speak freely about the private thoughts of the party leadership before public testimony.

The regulation of crypto is relatively new to the SEC. Gensler has repeatedly stated that Congress must pass legislation to amplify the power of the commission to be effective in running a $ 2,000 billion market for bitcoin and other digital currencies.