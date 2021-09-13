How are stock prices determined?

Value investing pioneer Benjamin Graham once said that in the short run the stock market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine.

Once a company goes public and its shares start trading on the stock exchange, the share price is determined by supply and demand. But, in the long run, stock prices are determined by the economics of the company. It is impossible to predict exactly what a stock will do and when, but we can study how the movement of stock prices works. Let’s break Graham’s statement down a bit more and take a look at how stock prices work.

How do stock prices work?

It starts with the initial public offering (IPO). Businesses work with investment bankers to set a primary market price when a business goes public. This price is set according to the valuation and demand of institutional investors.

After this initial offer, the stock begins to trade on secondary markets, that is, exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the Nasdaq. This is where we come into the market as a voting machine.

For heavily traded stocks, there are buyers and sellers on either side who are constantly bidding and asking for new prices. Institutions trying to create huge positions and even brokerage houses working for individual investors will bid for stocks. If there are more buyers than sellers, the price will increase. If there are more sellers than buyers, the reverse will happen.

This is why Graham called the market a voting machine. Seconds per second, the share price reflects what current buyers are willing to pay and what current sellers are willing to accept. It might sound familiar if you’ve taken economics classes in college. It is the same principle for any commodity: the price is determined by supply and demand.

What determines the course of action

Now we come to the weighing machine part. In the long run, stock prices are determined by the profit power of the company. Remember that a stock is a share of an actual business. The better the business is, the better the stock will be.

Graham’s protégé, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, says a stock is worth the present value of the cash flow it will generate over the life of the company. To get the valuation of the business, it will estimate how much revenue the business will make in the future and then discount for years to come, because the money now is worth more than the money you might get later. .

However, an action will often deviate from this assessment. If it trades below value, it is considered undervalued. If he trades for more, he is considered overvalued. Eventually, the stock price reverts to its value when the market weighs the stock price according to the earning capacity of the business. Investors who seek to take advantage of these spreads by buying undervalued stocks and short selling overvalued stocks are called value investors.

How market capitalization comes into play

The market capitalization of a share is equal to the total number of shares multiplied by the share price. This is the price it would take to buy all of the outstanding shares of a company. Many stocks issue more stock to fund the business, so it’s important to base the valuation on market capitalization and not just the stock price. The more shares issued, the less you own a fraction of the business.

On the other hand, if a company repurchases shares, the price of each of your shares will have to increase to maintain the same market capitalization. Share buybacks are generally welcomed by shareholders as long as the share price is not overvalued.

Example of stock price valuation

We don’t have the space here to do a full discounted cash flow analysis as Buffet would like, but we can use a shortcut. The Price / Earnings (P / E) ratio shows the price of the stock relative to earnings. It is calculated by dividing the stock price by the earnings per share. Earnings per share is a figure readily available on most financial websites and the company’s quarterly reporting materials.

Let’s look at Home Depot (NYSE: HD) for example. In September 2021, Home Depot was $ 330.34 per share and its earnings per share for the past 12 months was $ 14.20. That’s a P / E of 23.27.

This number doesn’t mean much on its own, so we have to compare it to its historical numbers. Over the past five years, The Home Depot has averaged a P / E of 22.96, which is very much in line with the current price. investment. Value investors tend to look for stocks with lower P / E ratios.

Conclusion

In the short term, the price of a stock is vulnerable to the emotional whims of the crowd. But, in the long run, smart investors can identify where the emotions of the crowd create opportunities. Focus on the long term in your investment and don’t let the emotions of others affect your investment decisions.