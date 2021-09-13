Nigerian stock market opens negative week, down 3 billion naira





The depreciation in prices was due to feelings of profit taking in all major sectors except consumer goods and banking sectors. Specifically, the All-Share index lost 6.16 points or 0.02% to close at 38,915.62 against 38,921.78 published on Friday. As a result, the cumulative monthly and annual cumulative losses were 0.8% and 3.4% respectively. Likewise, market capitalization fell 3 billion naira to close at 20.275 billion naira, in contrast to the 20.278 billion naira recorded on Friday. The negative market performance is due to the depreciation of the prices of large and mid cap stocks, namely Guinness, Lafarge Africa, Oando, Fidson Healthcare and SCOA. United Capital analysts were expecting a bargain hunt on some stocks that saw massive sell-offs the week before. “In the medium term, we expect the market to remain choppy. “Additionally, market participants will be closely watching the fixed income space amid a hike in stop rates during the recent Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) auction,” they said. Market width closed negatively with 20 losers compared to 18 winners. SCOA led the losing chart by 10 percent to close at N 1.17 per share. Academy Press followed with a decline of 7.69% to close at 36,000, while UACN Property Development Company fell 6.21% to close at N 1.51 per share. Associated Bus Company fell 5.71% to close at 33,000, while Oando fell 4.09% to close at N 4.45 per share. On the other hand, Morison Industries dominated the winners chart in terms of percentage, gaining 9.38% to close at N 2.10 per share. Sovereign Trust Insurance followed with a gain of 8% to close at 27,000, while Linkage Assurance appreciated 5.26% to close at 60,000 per share. Fidelity Bank rose 4.35% to close at N 2.40, while International Breweries appreciated 4.17% to close at N 5 per share. Total volume traded rose 30.11% to 201.10 million shares worth 2.53 billion naira traded in 3,340 transactions. That was against a total of 154.56 million shares worth 2.27 billion naira traded in 3,467 deals on Friday. Trading in shares of Universal Insurance dominated the activity chart with 19.45 million shares valued at 3.89 million naira. Fidelity Bank followed with 19.28 million shares worth N 46.51 million, while FBN Holdings traded 16.68 million shares worth N 12.49 million. Courteville Business Solutions traded 13.76 million shares valued at 3.87 million naira, while Access Bank sold 13.49 million shares valued at 125.06 million naira.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulse.ng/business/nigerian-stock-exchange-opens-week-negative-down-by-n3-billion/8m9gr28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos