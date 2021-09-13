BitSight raises $ 250 million from Moodys, acquires cyber-risk startup VisibleRisk – TechCrunch





BitSight, a startup that assesses the likelihood of an organization being violated, received a $ 250 million investment from credit rating giant Moodys and acquired Israeli cyber-risk assessment startup VisibleRisk for an amount not disclosed. Boston-based BitSight claims that Moodys’ investment, which has long warned that cyber risk could impact credit scores, will allow it to build a cybersecurity risk platform, while the credit rating giant has said it plans to use BitSights’ data and research on cyber risk across its operations. integrated risk assessment product offerings. The investment values ​​BitSight at $ 2.4 billion and makes Moodys the largest shareholder in the company. Creating transparency and fostering trust is at the heart of Moodys’ mission, Moodys President and CEO Rob Fauber said in a statement. BitSight is the leader in cybersecurity ratings, and together we will help market players across disciplines better understand, measure and manage their cyber risks and translate them into cyber loss risk. Meanwhile, BitSight’s purchase of VisibleRisk, a cyber risk assessment joint venture created by Moodys and Team8, brings deep cyber risk assessment capabilities to BitSight’s platform, enabling the startup to better analyze and calculate an organization’s financial exposure to IT risk. VisibleRisk, which has raised $ 25 million to date, says its cyber ratings are based on quantifying cyber risks, which allows companies to compare their cyber risks to those of their peers, and better understand and manage the impact of cyber threats on their businesses. Following the acquisition, BitSight will also create a risk management solutions division focused on delivering a suite of critical solutions and analytics to serve stakeholders including risk directors, senior executives and boards of directors. This division will be led by VisibleRisk co-founder and CEO Derek Vadala, who previously headed Moody’s cyber risk group. Steve Harvey, President and CEO of BitSight, said the company’s partnership with Moodys and its acquisition of VisibleRisk will broaden its reach to “help customers manage cyber risk in an increasingly digital world.” BitSight was founded in 2011 and has raised a total of $ 155 million in outside funding, most recently closing a $ 60 million Series D round led by Warburg Pincus. The startup has just under 500 employees and more than 2,300 clients worldwide, including government agencies, insurers and asset managers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/13/bitsight-raises-250m-from-moodys-and-acquires-cyber-risk-startup-visiblerisk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos