Dimensional lists two international equity ETFs after completing its second 2021 mutual fund-to-ETF conversion

AUSTIN, Texas, September 13, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, announced the listing of two non-US exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), ETFs further extend the companies’ offering of transparent systematic assets.

Costs (%) Total annual operating expenses of the Fund (%) International Value ETFs NYSE Arca: DFIV 0.30 0.35 ETF World outside the United States Core Equity 2 NYSE Arca: DFAX 0.25 0.31

“Today’s listing demonstrates once again our commitment to providing the financial professionals we work with a full suite of ETFs that complement our mutual fund offering and expand our separately managed account offerings.” , said Gerard OReilly, co-CEO and chief investment officer of Dimensional. “Our strategies go beyond profitability and the strong diversification of passive indexing. They have the additional benefits of daily and flexible implementation, which aim to generate higher expected returns and support robust risk management. “

Signing up and converting over $ 8 billion1 in tax-managed mutual funds outside the US market to ETFs follow the launch by companies of three ETF of the core equity market in 2020 and the conversion of four of Dimensionals from tax-managed US mutual funds to transparent active ETFs in June of this year.

With a current total of nine listed equity ETFs, Dimensional has further solidified its position as one of the largest active ETF issuers in the industry, with over $ 40 billion in combined ETF assets under management.1 The company plans to continue building on its progress in this market and aims to launch fixed income ETFs later this year.

Dimensional investing strategies exploit a consistent, systematic approach and flexible implementation that aim to outperform markets without trying to time or outperform them. You can find more information about dimensional ETFs here: https://us.dimensional.com/etfs

ABOUT DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

Dimensional is a leading global investment firm that has been translating academic research into practical investment solutions since 1981. Guided by a strong belief in the markets, we help investors seek higher expected returns through a process of systematic investment that integrates research insights with advanced portfolio design and management. , and trading, while balancing tradeoffs that can impact returns. Dimensional is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has 13 global offices in North America, Europe and Asia. As of June 30, 2021, Dimensional manages $ 660 billion for investors around the world. For more information, please visit dimensional.com.

DISCLOSURES:

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and fees and expenses of Dimensional funds before investing. For this and other information about Dimensional funds, please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Prospectuses are available by calling Dimensional Fund Advisors collect at (512) 306-7400 or us.dimensional.com. Dimensional funds are distributed by DFA Securities LLC.

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and can trade either at a premium or at a discount to their net asset value. ETF shares trade at market price and are not individually redeemable from the issuing fund, except in large quantities called creation units. ETFs are subject to similar risks to stocks, including those relating to short selling and maintaining the margin account. Regular brokerage commissions may apply. Risks include loss of principal and fluctuation in value. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of market loss.

With respect to the four listed US Fixed Income ETFs: This document is provided for informational purposes only. A registration statement relating to the Funds has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.

Information on the Funds is not complete and may be subject to change. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

1 Assets under management as of September 10, 2021

