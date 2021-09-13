Oregon-brewed IPA takes gold at prestigious Great American Beer Festival





Von Ebert Brewings Volatile Substance IPA, the 2019 Oregonian / OregonLives Beer of the Year, was named the Best American IPA at the Great American Beer Festival on Friday, one of seven gold medals won by Oregon breweries during of the 2021 awards ceremony. Overall, Oregon has won 15 medals at the Brewers Associations annual beer competition, which has once again suspended its public festival aspect due to the pandemic. The awards show was broadcast live for those who were unable to attend the ceremony, which was held this year at the Colorado Convention Center. Other Oregon gold medals went to Block 15 de Corvallis for their Altbier, Hopworks of Portland for their Velvet ESB, Alesong of Eugene for their Stonefruit Symphony, Three Creeks Brewing of Sisters for their Stonefly Session Ale, Barley Browns from Baker City for their Moxee Water and Breakside Brewery from Milwaukie for their Passionfruit Sour. Another popular IPA brewed in Oregon, the Pfriem IPA, won a silver medal in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category. But the biggest prize of the night went to Volatile Substance, which beat more than 400 other entrants from across the United States in the coveted American IPA category. Previous Oregon IPAs that won gold in the category include Barley Browns Pallet Jack in 2013 and Breakside IPA in 2014. Watch a video of the Von Ebert team celebrating the big win. Created by head brewer Sam Pecoraro at the start of Von Ebert – the brewery that grew out of the ashes of Pearl Districts’ former Fatheads franchise – Volatile Substance has become a favorite with bartenders, brewers and beer lovers. across Portland. The tangy American IPA, made from a blend of mosaic and simcoe hops, had previously won gold in the same category at the North American Beer Awards. Naming Volatile Substance his favorite beer of 2019, The Oregonian / OregonLives Andre Meunier called it a robust West Coast IPA with a strong malt character and a robust hop that avoids entering the overly bitter zone. Its tangy with a touch of fruity sweetness, dry and wet with hints of pine, wrote Meunier. And it brings it all together in an exquisite balance. Here are the medal winners of the Oregon 2021 Great American Beer Festival: GOLD Volatile Substance, Von Ebert Brewing Pearl, Portland (American India Pale Ale) Stone fruit symphony, Alesong brewing and tasting room, Eugene (Belgian fruit beer) Velvet ESB, Hopworks Urban Brewery, Portland (Extra Special Bitter Altbier, Brasserie Block 15 & Tap Room, Corvallis (German Altbier) Stonefly Session Ale, Three Creeks Brewing Co. Production, Sisters (Session Beer) Moxee Water, Barley Browns Beer, Baker City (Session India Pale Ale) Breakside Passionfruit Sour, Breakside Brewery SE Taproom, Milwaukie (Berliner-Style Weisse specialty) MONEY IPA, pFriem Family Brewers, Hood River (American-Style Strong Pale Ale) Strata IPA, Worthy Brewing Co., Bend (Australian Pale Ale) Intergalactic Pale Reality, Ex Novo Brewing Co., Portland (International Pale Ale or New Zealand Pale Ale) Newport Daze Hazy Pale Ale, Rogue EastSide Pub & Pilot Brewery, Portland (Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale) Dee Wright Imperial Brown, Brasserie Deschutes Bend Public House, Bend (other strong beer) French Prairie, Poule qui chante, Carlton (Special Season) THE COPPER Disco Queen Lager, Breakside Brewery NW Slabtown, Portland (American Amber Lager) Paulies Not Irish, Old Town Brewing, Portland (American Amber / Red Ale) Michael russell, [email protected], @tdmrussell

