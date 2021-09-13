BrewDog appoints ex-Asda boss Allan Leighton as chair of final step towards stock market listing





BrewDog has named former Asda boss Allan Leighton as non-executive chairman, in the latest sign that the rebellious Scottish beer brand is approaching an IPO. Mr. Leighton is also chairman of the cooperative group and former managing director of the Pandora jewelry brand. He takes the place of Blythe Jack, managing director of investor BrewDog TSG Consumer Partners, who took on the role of interim brewer’s chairman earlier this year. She will remain on the board of directors as vice-president. The appointment of a fully independent chairman aligns the company with the UK code of corporate governance, which it will have to adhere to if it is to go public. Chief Executive Officer James Watt said I last year he was in talks with banks about launching an initial public offering (IPO). BrewDog has built an incredible market position and brand in a short period of time, Mr. Leighton said. They continue to grow rapidly around the world, have a fantastic team and an exceptional sustainability story to tell. I look forward to playing my role in making sure the company has the right governance to take advantage of the opportunities ahead. Mr. Leighton, author of several books on corporate leadership, will also serve as a mentor to Mr. Watt who himself has written a book on his own entrepreneurial style. Mr. Leighton will provide seasoned advice on leadership and governance matters as the company enters its next phase of growth, particularly expanding its international presence, the company said in a statement. As we continue to grow our business and implement a range of initiatives to become the best company possible, Allans’ mentorship and personal advice will be invaluable, Mr. Watt said. I want to thank Blythe for her continued support. Her advice has been greatly appreciated and I am very pleased that she continues to serve on the Board of Directors. The move is also part of BrewDogs’ response to a crisis earlier this year, in which it was hit with allegations of having a rotten crop. Other measures to respond to the charges so far have included giving most employees a pay rise and hiring new people to alleviate stress in understaffed parts of the business. Meanwhile, the company continued to expand its reach, despite the impact of the pandemic. Last week he announced a partnership with Asahi to launch the BrewDog Japan joint venture, while earlier this week Mr. Watt helped the company to signed an agreement to open up to 50 new bars in India over the next five years.

