Business
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Announces Update of Its “To Market” Equity Program
TORONTO, Sep 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Sprott Asset Management LP (Sprott Asset Management), on behalf of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.UN) (TSX: UU) (the Trust or SPUT), a trust fixed-capital fund established to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical uranium, today announced that it has updated its market share program (the ATM program) to issue up to an additional $ 1.0 billion of Trust units (the Units) in Canada.
Distributions under the ATM program, if any, will be made in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated sales agreement (the sales agreement) dated September 13, 2021 between Sprott Asset Management (as manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (collectively, the Agents). The sales contract is available at www.sedar.com.
Sales of Units through the Agents, acting as Agent, will be made on market issues on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or other existing trading markets in Canada at market price. in effect at the time of each sale and, as a result, the sale prices may vary. The Agents may only sell Units in markets in Canada.
The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Trust. The Trust intends to use the proceeds of the ATM program, if any, to acquire physical uranium in accordance with the Trust’s objective and subject to the Trust’s investment and operating restrictions.
The ATM program offering is made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 13, 2021 (the Prospectus Supplement) to the Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus of Trusts Canadian dated September 9, 2021 (the base shelf prospectus and, together with the prospectus supplement, the offering documents). The offering documents are available at www.sedar.com.
Before investing, you should read the offering documents and other documents that the trust has filed for more complete information about the trust, the sales agreement, and the ATM program.
Listing of Units sold under the ATM Program on the TSX will be subject to compliance with all applicable listing requirements.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before the ‘registration or qualifications under securities. laws of such jurisdiction.
About Sprott Asset Management and the Trust
Sprott Asset Management, a subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (NYSE / TSX: SII), is the investment manager of the Trust. Important information about the Trust, including its investment objectives and strategies, applicable management fees and expenses, is contained in the offering document and management information circular of Uranium Participation Corporation, which may can be found at www.sprott.com/uranium and at www.sedar.com. Commissions, management fees or other fees and expenses may be associated with investing in the Trust. The performance of the Trust is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance is no guarantee of future results.
To learn more about the Trust, please visit www.sprott.com/uranium.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the ATM program, including the intended use of the proceeds from any sale of Units, and the timing and ability of the Trust to obtain any the necessary regulatory approvals, the size and liquidity of the Trust and the creation of value for unitholders. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Trust has made numerous assumptions regarding, among others: the price of uranium and expected costs and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations , the financial situation and results of operations. Although the Trust considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, business and social uncertainties and contingencies. In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Trust to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Press release. A discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Trust is contained in the offering documents, each of which is updated by the Continuous Disclosure Documents of the Trust, which are available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Trust disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any review of the any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
For more information:
Glen williams
Managing Director, Investor Relations and Institutional Clients
Phone. : 416.943.4394
Email: [email protected]
