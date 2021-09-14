Life Time Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering





CHANHASSEN, Minnesota., September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (“Life Time”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the State Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) -Unis concerning an initial public offering plan for its ordinary shares. The Offer is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that or when the Offer may be made, or as to the size or actual conditions of the Offer. Life Time intends to apply to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LTH”. Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto / Life Time, Inc.) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order) and BofA Securities are acting as co-book managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., JP Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Mizuho Securities United States LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC act as co-book managers, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., BTIG, LLC and TPG Capital BD, LLC act as co-managers of the offering . The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York State 10282, [email protected], Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn .: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2sd Ground, New York, New York State 10014 and BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Ground, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, [email protected] A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been publicly filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. The story continues This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About the service life

For nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through healthy lifestyle, omnichannel communities that address all aspects of a healthy lifestyle, healthy aging and healthy living. healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to delivering the best programs and experiences in more than 150 Life Time sports resort destinations in United States and Canada, and through a comprehensive and complementary digital platform and portfolio of iconic sporting events, all with the goal of inspiring healthier and happier lives. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Life Time to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and, except as required by law, Life Time assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise such forward-looking statements, that whether as a result of new information, events, or whatever. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-announces-filing-of-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301375726.html SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

