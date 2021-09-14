Business
Toast’s IPO could value catering technology provider at $ 16 billion
Toast’s catering technology
Toast
Toast is gearing up for an initial public offering next week that could value the restaurant tech company at over $ 16 billion. That’s about double its valuation compared to a secondary stock sale last November.
The company has taken a very uneven path to the New York Stock Exchange.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Toast thrived on selling technology to restaurants that helped them combine their payment systems with things like inventory management and multi-location controls for restaurants with more than one location. Investors rated the company at $ 5 billion in February 2020.
Two months later, Toast cut its workforce by around 50% and froze hiring as coronavirus cases increased and businesses closed. CEO Chris Comparato wrote in ablog post by the time in March, “due to necessary social distancing and government-imposed closures, restaurant salesdecreased by 80 percentin most cities. “
But Toast was quick to turn the tide. Restaurants that had always relied on on-site catering suddenly had to offer take-out, deliveries, alfresco options, and contactless ordering. Toast initially granted a one-month software fee credit to its customers and provided free access to its technology that enabled takeout, online ordering, and gift card purchases.
A man sits in a bubble tent as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in New York City on February 4, 2021.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters
In the third quarter of 2020, sales increased again compared to the previous year. In November, the company was experiencing such a recovery that it orchestrated a secondary stock sale so that current and former employees could sell up to 25% of their acquired stock at a price that valued Toast at $ 8 billion.
Toast now says it served more than 48,000 restaurants at the end of June, up from 27,000 in 2019. Annual recurring revenue jumped 118% in the second quarter from a year earlier to $ 494 million. The bulk of Toast’s revenue comes from what the company calls FinTech solutions, which consist primarily of fees paid by customers for payment transactions. Less than 10% comes from subscriptions.
In its update IPO prospectus, released on Monday, Toast announced plans to sell shares between $ 30 and $ 33, raising more than $ 700 million at the high end of the range. That would value the company at $ 16.5 billion, based on its number of shares outstanding.
Yet Toast is an expensive business to operate. Because a large portion of its revenue comes from payment transactions, the company has high expenses associated with that revenue and an overall gross margin that is much lower than a typical cloud software company.
In the last quarter, Toast’s gross margin or the amount of revenue remaining after taking into account cost of goods sold was approximately 21%. After factoring in all of its other costs, such as sales, marketing, and research and development, Toast recorded a net loss of $ 135.5 million in the quarter.
Put money into food technology
Even with its high cost structure, Toast is riding the wave of investor enthusiasm for the technology that serves the evolving restaurant and hospitality industries, especially since a return to a pre-Covid world seems less likely.
Meal delivery company DoorDash is valued at more than $ 71 billion after its IPO in December and Uber has been able to keep its business going by shifting its resources from ridesharing to meal delivery. Airbnb, which also went public in December, is worth more than $ 100 billion despite the layoff of around 25% of its workforce in May of last year.
Grocery delivery company Instacart was valued at $ 39 billion earlier this year and is reportedly gearing up for an IPO. Across the start-up landscape, investments in food technology, which include funding for delivery companies, foodservice software and other categories, peaked at $ 13.5 billion in the first quarter before to fall to $ 8.9 billion in the second quarter, according to CBInsights. For the first half of 2021, this is almost double the amount invested during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.
The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and how it will unfold could weigh heavily on how investors rate Toast. While the company is benefiting from the trend in mobile payments and high-end take-out, it still needs a healthy economy to thrive and it needs restaurants to continue to grow and invest in technology.
The fourth risk factor Toast lists in its prospectus is the potential for Covid to wreak further havoc on the economy and the wider market.
Toast acknowledges that it “cannot accurately predict the potential impact of additional outbreaks as government restrictions are relaxed, the impact of additional shelter-in-place or other government restrictions that are implemented in response. to such outbreaks, or the impact on our clients’ ability to stay with the business, each of which could continue to have a negative impact on our business. “
