T + 1 Settlement System: How It Works and How It Will Help Investors





If the Markus exchanges accept the T + 1 settlement system proposal made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), investors will get money for the stocks they have sold or bought on their accounts faster, and in a more secure and risky way. free environment.

What has Sebi authorized? On September 7, Sebi allowed the exchanges to start the optional T + 1 system instead of T + 2. If he opts for the T + 1 settlement cycle for a script, the stock market will have to continue it for a minimum of 6 months. Subsequently, if it intends to return to T + 2, it will do so by giving one month’s notice to the market. Any subsequent changeover (from T + 1 to T + 2 or vice versa) will be subject to a minimum delay. An exchange may choose to offer the T + 1 settlement cycle on one of the scripts, after giving at least one month’s notice to all stakeholders, including the general public. Why a T + 1 settlement? According to a Sebi article, a shortened cycle not only shortens the settlement time, but also reduces and frees up the capital required to secure that risk. T + 1 also reduces the number of outstanding unsettled trades at any given time, thereby decreasing the unsettled exposure to Clearing Corporation by 50%. The narrower the settlement cycle, the narrower the insolvency / bankruptcy window of a counterparty to affect the settlement of a transaction. In addition, the capital blocked in the system to cover the risk of the transactions will be proportionately reduced with the number of unsettled transactions outstanding at any time. Systemic risk depends on the number of open transactions and the concentration of risk in critical institutions such as clearing houses, and becomes critical as the scale of open transactions increases. Thus, a shortened settlement cycle will help reduce systemic risk, according to SEBI. How does T + 2 work? If an investor sells stocks on Tuesday, the trade settlement takes place within two business days (T + 2). The broker handling the transaction will receive the money on Thursday, but will not credit the amount to the investor’s account until Friday. Indeed, the investor will only get the money after three days. In T + 1, the transaction settlement takes place within one business day and the investor will receive the money the following day. The move to T + 1 will not require major operational or technical changes from market participants, nor will it result in fragmentation and risk for the central clearing and settlement ecosystem. In April 2002, the stock exchanges introduced a T + 3 sliding settlement cycle. This was shortened to T + 2 from April 1, 2003. Why are foreign investors opposed to it? Foreign investors have written to SEBI and the Ministry of Finance about operational issues they would face operating from different geographic time zones, information flow processes and currency issues. Foreign investors will also find it difficult to hedge their net exposure to India in dollars at the end of the day under the T + 1 system. In 2020, SEBI postponed the plan to halve the overnight transaction settlement cycle (T + 1) following opposition from foreign investors. According to an earlier timeline, Sebi’s board was due to vote on the matter at one of its board meetings in 2020. What is the overall scenario? In February 2021, the US Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the primary market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, released a two-year industry roadmap to shorten the settlement cycle for US stocks to one day. business after execution of the transaction. (T + 1). DTCC highlighted the immediate benefits of moving to T + 1, including cost savings, reduced market risk and lower margin requirements, as well as the company’s plans to galvanize the necessary support for the project from from a wide range of market participants. In order to move to T + 1, industry players need to align and agree to shorten the settlement cycle by implementing the necessary operational and business changes, and regulators need to be involved, DTCC said. Based on extensive industry engagement led by DTCC throughout 2020, early indications suggest that market participants prefer the move to T + 1, especially in times of high volatility and stressed markets. Based on the simulations detailed in the document, DTCC estimates that a move to T + 1 could result in a 41% reduction in the volatility component of NSCC’s margin, DTCC said. Bulletin | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox

