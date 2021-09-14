China Evergrande announces drop in real estate sales, warns it could default

A banner promoting the Emerald Bay residential project outside the China Evergrande Center in the Wan Chai area of ​​Hong Kong, China on Friday July 23, 2021.

Struggling developer China Evergrande said on Tuesday that its real estate sales are likely to continue to decline significantly in September, leading to a further deterioration in its cash position.

The company reiterated that it could default on its debt, repeat a warning he issued two weeks ago. Evergrande has tried to sell some assets to alleviate its cash crunch, but said those efforts have yet to come to fruition.

Evergrande shares fell nearly 10% in morning trading. So far this year it has fallen by almost 80%.