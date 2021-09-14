Business
China Evergrande announces drop in real estate sales, warns it could default
A banner promoting the Emerald Bay residential project outside the China Evergrande Center in the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong, China on Friday July 23, 2021.
Lam Yik | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Struggling developer China Evergrande said on Tuesday that its real estate sales are likely to continue to decline significantly in September, leading to a further deterioration in its cash position.
The company reiterated that it could default on its debt, repeat a warning he issued two weeks ago. Evergrande has tried to sell some assets to alleviate its cash crunch, but said those efforts have yet to come to fruition.
Evergrande shares fell nearly 10% in morning trading. So far this year it has fallen by almost 80%.
Evergrande sales have been steadily declining since June. The Chinese real estate giant said in a document filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it expects a “significant” drop in sales this month.
This, Evergrande said, would lead to “the continued deterioration of cash collection by the Group, which in turn would put enormous pressure on the Group’s cash flow and liquidity”.
“September is typically the month when real estate companies in China report higher contractual sales of properties. However, negative media reports regarding the Group have shaken the confidence of potential property buyers in the Group,” said the company on file.
Rating agencies have downgraded Evergrande several times since last year, with the world’s most indebted real estate developer struggling to stay liquid. The company’s financial position has eroded especially after the Chinese government laid down rules to control developer borrowing costs. These measures cap debt relative to a company’s cash flows, assets and capital levels.
“Uncertain” if Evergrande can sell its assets
The units Evergrande tried to sell include China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and Evergrande Property Services. But so far he has not reached a deal with any investor and it remains “uncertain” whether the company will be able to confirm a sale.
He also said he is actively studying the sale of his Hong Kong office building, the China Evergrande Center to Wan Chai. However, this effort did not bear fruit either.
Evergrande said it would continue to take steps to alleviate its liquidity problems, including “strictly” controlling costs, encouraging sales and divesting assets.
Evergrande warns of the risks of “cross defect”
Evergrande also warned that escalating issues could also lead to broader default risks.
“Given the difficulties, challenges and uncertainties associated with improving its liquidity mentioned above, there can be no guarantee that the Group will be able to meet its financial obligations under the financing documents and other contracts concerned”, a- he warned investors.
He said if he was unable to repay his debt, it could lead to a “cross-default” situation under his existing financing agreement and affected creditors demanding payment.
A cross default means that a default triggered in one situation can extend to other obligations. This could lead to wider contagion in other sectors.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/14/china-evergrande-says-property-sales-drop-warns-it-could-default.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
