New York delivery men revolt – New York media newsroom





Photo: Photograph by Philip Montgomery / new York Magazine New York City’s 65,000 bikers move faster than anything else in city tips, fearing sanctions, targeted by thieves, largely unprotected by cops. In partnership with The Verge, new Yorks Number from September 13 to 26, 2021 cover story examines how groups of workers tired of increasingly brutal conditions now fend for themselves. Verges Investigations Editor Josh Dzieza reported this story over the course of two months, speaking to more than 20 delivery people whenever they could take breaks from their demanding jobs, usually in the middle of the job. afternoon or late at night, and often in parks. , garages or the underpass of the Willis Avenue Bridge where many congregate at night to guard against bicycle theft. When he first started reporting on this play, Dzieza expected a delivery guy’s job to be lonely and isolated, as it has often been with other types of concert work that he does. covers. However, as soon as Anthony Chavez took him to the underground garage that workers use as a makeshift break room, it became clear that was not the case. It was evident that the concert platforms were based on tight-knit immigrant communities, says Dzieza. They have been on their own for years, but following the pandemic their frustrations and consequently their ambitions have grown, and they are mobilizing in different ways, from traditional political activism to self-defense. This coin marks the first partnership between new York Magazine and their colleagues from Vox Media at The Verge. The story began as an assignment on how the prevalence of e-bikes might affect New York City’s bike lanes. However, as Dzieza began to relate, spending more and more time with delivery people who often rely on these bikes for their work, he realized that this story was far more important than e-bikes. It was, in fact, the story of New York’s larger delivery infrastructure, one where workers, many undocumented, and many of them exclusively Spanish-speaking, have to fend for themselves against outside forces: Seamless, the local government, the NYPD, the people who order a single ice cream cone 30 blocks away and don’t even tip. I’m so proud of what was posting, says Verge editor-in-chief Kevin Nguyen, who helped lead the partnership. Sounds like the best of both worlds: The Verges nitty Gritty, almost obsessive reporting on work and technology, combined with the ambition and narrative muscle of New York. Photographer Philip Montgomery spent seven days on a mission. The cover image was taken on the evening of September 1 and features Anthony Chavez as he makes dinner deliveries during Hurricane Ida. The play is accompanied by a short film by Chilean-American filmmaker Danilo Parra, who often works with Montgomery. Montgomery and Parra both shot a large part of this project by bike: Montgomery by bike and Parra, a motorized scooter. Juan was amazing how he managed to tell his story while navigating the danger of the streets and getting deliveries delivered on time, Parra says of Juan Solano, the subject of his film. He turned out to be a diamond in the rough streets. Read the report in Spanish here.

