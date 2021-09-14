Business
One Barrel Brewing, Madison, Plans Grand Reopening, Adds BBQ Menu
Kristine M. Kierzek
It has been an eventful year for One Barrel Brewing Co.founder Peter Gentry. He opened his Madison taproom in 2012, followed by a Door County location in May 2019. The business went from home brewing with its father to selling 5,000 barrels in 2019.
Then came the pandemic.
Sales fell to 3,500 barrels. His taprooms closed temporarily, and sales around the state were their lifeline. The 2020 opening of a planned patio addition in Door County has also proven to be a big help.
Around the same time last year, Gentry was seriously considering selling the Madison Reception Hall. He had an online shopper when his landlord stepped in and offered him a deal to help him stay. Gentry saw the light at the end of the tunnel.
RELATED:Madison’s largest brewery, Ale Asylum, is for sale
Now he is anticipating the grand reopening of Taproom Madison on September 17 with the addition of a restaurant service by Boutique BBQ. New fall hours for Madison locations will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The boutique’s barbecue service begins at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The Egg Harbor location in Door County has remained open, and specialty beers like Paradise Pils and Olbrich Oktoberfest are on hand, as well as bestselling Commuter klsch, Up North and blackberry hard ciders. and apple.
Gentry talks about brewing, what he’s drinking, and the recently reopened tap room.
Question: How did you get started brewing beer?
Reply: I have a kit. I had just graduated from college, but still played club football with guys in college. One of them was in that class at UW-Madison where one of the projects you could brew beer. I had a car, and he didn’t. He has his kit and I have mine, something to do with my father
