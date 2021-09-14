One Barrel Brewing, Madison, Plans Grand Reopening, Adds BBQ Menu

Q: Tell us the story of One Barrel. How did you go from hobby to business?

A: From the very beginning, I was in the sale of print ads in newspapers. I was at the very end, the editor of The Onion newspaper. I was looking for new opportunities. I did well in home brewing contests. I decided to open a bar with a hook, and that was almost nine years ago. At the time, it was a whole new idea in the Midwest, to have a bar where you brew your own beer. It took off in the Madison area, and we got a lot of requests from people who wanted our beer at their establishments.

Fast forward to the days of COVID, luckily we had opened Door County a year earlier. When Madison closed, it was all of our valve revenue, plus our wholesale revenue, which is about half of our revenue. Even Door County closed at first, during the colder months we didn’t do anything inside.

The craziest thing is that I was in Asia at the time (everything was closed). We flew over Seoul Airport, South Korea. No one was there. We were transferred to first class. There were maybe 20 people, and we were on the plane with the boy band BTS. I didn’t know who they were.

We left Asia and everything was canceled. We returned to Wisconsin on the 15th (March 2020). The state of Wisconsin closed on the 17th and from mid-March to mid-May we were completely closed. Our wholesale business was always doing something, people were always buying beer to drink at home, at least that gave us hope.

Q: What was the biggest impact of the shutdown, even temporary?

A: Madison, it was scary. I actively tried to sell the taproom part of the business just to get the money. I got an offer and went to my landlord to tell him these guys wanted to buy and I wanted to transfer the lease. My landlord said he would match the purchase order if I put that money back into the building with a renovation.

Q: So this is the big reveal planned for Madison on the 17th?

A: Exactly. I did not proceed with the sale. We have spent the last six months renovating in Madison, adding a bar in the back, adding food. We hired a chef that I’ve known for a while, he was in Asheville, NC for six years to get into the barbecue scene. We don’t have much room for the ovens. He was excited about what he likes to call Boutique BBQ. What is a boutique barbecue? We don’t have one of those heavy smokers. We bought a convection steam type oven. We have modernized it.

Q: What can people expect from the barbecue?

A: If you’re a barbecue purist you won’t see the pink ring when you cut the meat, but the flavor is there and he’s fond of sauces. We were going to make sauces with our (Sturgeon Bay) Scotch ale.