Auto manufacturers denounce electric vehicle tax credit over union provision

Major automakers oppose a sweeping clean energy tax bill they say punishes manufacturers whose workers are not unionized.

The invoice , which the House Ways and Means Committee plans to resume tomorrow, would significantly increase funding for electric vehicles. If adopted, it could reduce the price of some battery-powered cars by up to a third, thereby increasing the competitiveness of electric vehicles and, in some cases, making them cheaper than some combustion-engine automobiles.

The proposal was presented last Friday as part of a larger $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation plan and includes sweeping extensions, extensions and tax creations ( Daily E&E , September 13).

While most electric vehicles would qualify for a tax credit of $ 7,500, the measure also gives electric vehicles manufactured by unions assembled in the United States an additional tax incentive of $ 4,500.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd., whose workers are not unionized, lambasted the House bill over the weekend, calling it discriminatory and unfair.

In a statement, Toyota said the exclusion undermines the overall goal of reducing carbon emissions and makes the goal of accelerating the deployment of electrified vehicles secondary to discrimination against U.S. auto workers. because of their choice not to unionize.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Inc. whose workers are not unionized, also complained about the measure. In a Tweeter , he speculated that the provision was drafted by lobbyists for Ford Motor Co. and United Auto Workers.

[A]s they manufacture their electric car in Mexico. Not clear how this serves American taxpayers, he wrote.

Ford, along with General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV, the parent company of Chryslers, assemble their electric vehicles at factories in the United States represented by the UAW and would therefore benefit from the tax credit.

The bill would also overturn an existing provision that phased out tax credits for automakers after reaching 200,000 sales of electric vehicles. This would make GM and Tesla eligible again for the increased incentive.

An additional boost of $ 500 would be given to vehicles using US-made batteries. The package also includes a $ 2,500 credit for used electric vehicles. The bill includes a provision that would cap credits for customers with adjusted gross income of $ 400,000 or more. This would limit the credit to cars not exceeding $ 55,000. Eligible trucks could cost up to $ 74,000.

The broader reconciliation package restores several progressive priorities that President Biden removed from his original infrastructure proposal to gain support from Republicans.

A more modest $ 1.2 trillion measure was passed by the Senate last month on bipartisan principles. Democrats now hope to use reconciliation to build climate resilience, water infrastructure, mass transit and rail, among other priorities.

The tax incentive for electric vehicles is seen as essential to achieving Bidens’ goal of ensuring that at least 50% of vehicle sales in the United States are electric by the end of the decades ( Climate wire , August 16).

Honda has said the House’s provision undermines that goal.

If Congress is serious about addressing the climate crisis, as well as its goal of seeing these vehicles built in America, it should treat all electric vehicles made by American auto workers fairly and equally, the company said in a statement.

Still, the measure has garnered support from environmental groups and other policy stores.

It is disappointing to see automakers like Toyota and Honda pushing against this important push, Katherine García, acting director of the Sierra Clubs Clean Transportation for All campaign, said in a statement.

Building healthier communities requires advancing clean cars and supportive family jobs in the United States, as improving air quality, reducing climate emissions and ensuring economic justice go from peer.

Paul Bledsoe, a former staff member of the Senate Finance Committee, praised the provision to make electric vehicles more affordable for the average consumer.

“The Ways and Means Bill made changes to focus tax credits more on affordable electric vehicles, properly excluding any subsidy for very expensive models and adding incentives for cleaner used vehicles.” said Bledsoe, who now works with the Progressive Policy Institute. “Going forward, Democrats must ensure that incentives for electric vehicles reach middle and low-income motorists, both to expand the global deployment of electric vehicles and to launch broad political support for the transition to electric vehicles. ‘clean energy.”

Journalist Timothy Cama contributed.