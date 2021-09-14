Toronto Stock Exchange Announces TSX30 2021, Showcasing the Exchange’s Top Performing Companies





from Canada first stock market to celebrate TSX30 companies today in a

virtual market opening ceremony TORONTO, September 14, 2021 / CNW / – The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the TSX30 2021, the exchange’s flagship program showing the 30 best-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on the performance of the stock price adjusted by dividend function. The annual ranking serves to highlight the accomplishments and sustained success of major TSX-listed companies while highlighting the depth and diversity of from Canada powerful ecosystem of capital markets. Representatives from TSX30 companies will join TMX Group executives to virtually open the market this morning at 9:30 am ET to celebrate their success. “The public companies on our world-class exchanges play a vital role in creating jobs and stimulating economic activity. Despite tough times, the 2021 TSX30 and many more from our listed companies across all industries continued to lead the way; targeted business plans and generate growth for their shareholders, their industries and the communities in which they operate, ”said Louis Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Corporate Marketing Officer, TMX Group. “On behalf of all of us at TSX, I would like to congratulate the 2021 TSX30 winners on their accomplishments and look forward to continuing to work with them to support their future success.” 14 of the 30 companies on the 2021 TSX30 list are from the mining industry and five from the technology sector. Although these sectors are well represented, the ranking covers several industries and includes a representative sample of established and emerging companies. Other highlights of this year’s ranking include: TSX30 companies created $ 248 billion growth in market capitalization over the past three years and adjusted average returns to shareholders of over 300%

60% of the companies on this year’s list are not included in the S & P / TSX Composite Index *, demonstrating the diversity of investment opportunities in from Canada first stock market

11 of 30 companies on this year’s list are graduates of the junior TSX Venture Exchange, highlighting the strength of TMX Group’s two-tier capital formation ecosystem For detailed results, ranking methodology and thought leadership visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30. The story continues The TSX30 2021 ranking: Ranking Transmitter Teleprinter 3 years

Performance 1 Aura Minerals Inc. NOW 1125% 2 Shopify Inc. STORE 846% 3 Trisura Group Ltée TSU 523% 4 Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP 495% 5 Capstone Mining Corp. CS 433% 6 Champion Iron Limited CIA 365% 7 goeasy Ltd. GSY 327% 8 Orla Mining Ltd. OLA 313% 9 SilverCrest Metals inc. SIL 286% ten Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDO 283% 11 Marathon Gold Company MOZ 258% 12 Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYA 253% 13 Victoria Gold Corp. VGCX 251% 14 EcoSynthetix Inc. ECO 243% 15 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVN 231% 16 Real Questions Inc. REAL 214% 17 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. GDI 212% 18 AutoCanada Inc. ACQ 212% 19 Goodfood Market Corp. FOOD 206% 20 TFI International inc. TFII 198% 21 Copper Mountain Mining Company CMMC 194% 22 NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB 188% 23 Cargojet inc. CJT 187% 24 Absolute software company ABST 183% 25 TECSYS Inc. TCS 181% 26 ECN Capital Corp. ECN 178% 27 Ceridian HCM Holding inc. DAY 171% 28 Pollard Banknote Limited PBL 166% 29 Ero Copper Corp. I WAS 165% 30 Lithium Americas Corp. LAKE 162% * The S & P / TSX Composite Index (the “Index”) is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and TSX Inc. (“TSX”). Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and the TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Index and neither party makes any representation regarding the advisability of invest in such products nor is responsible for any error, omission or interruption of the Index or any data relating thereto. About TMX Group (TSX-X) TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , Alpha TSX Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montreal Stock Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. To learn more about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX . This press release is not, and should not be construed as, an invitation to purchase the Referenced Securities or other securities listed on the TSX. TMX Group and its affiliates do not endorse or recommend any of the securities mentioned and nothing in this press release should be construed as advice regarding an overall investment strategy. Listing on the TSX does not guarantee the future performance of any security or issuer. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific titles. SOURCE TMX Group Limited Cision Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c3723.html

