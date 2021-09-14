



More than a generation ago, New York’s high school smoking rate was 27.1% in 2000. But 21 years later, the high school smoking rate has fallen to less than 3% , according to a poll released Monday by the state health department. At the same time, tobacco consumption among young people has decreased for all products, including a decrease in the consumption of electronic cigarettes for the first time. “These milestones demonstrate the resounding success of the New York Tobacco Control Program in reducing tobacco use among New York State youth, and we will continue to take evidence-based action to protect New York City youth. nicotine addiction that tobacco products can cause. Smoking any substance can cause serious health problems, ”said Health Commissioner Dr Howard Zucker. In recent years, New York has decided to restrict the market for tobacco products. The decline in the use of tobacco products, including e-cigarette products, comes after the state raised the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 in 2019. The state has also decided to ban the sale of flavored e-liquids and online sales. sale of electronic cigarettes. The sale of tobacco in pharmacies has also ended, as has the use of coupons and price promotions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/capital-region/ny-state-of-politics/2021/09/13/youth-smoking-rate-hits-new-low-in-new-york The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

