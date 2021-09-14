Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, September 14
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow futures soar and turn positive after key inflation data
A statue of George Washington is pictured in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images
2. Apple hosts launch event and releases iOS security patch
Apple is hosting its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, the company’s seventh consecutive virtual launch due to the pandemic. The tech giant is expected to introduce new iPhones and updates to its AirPods and Apple Watch, analysts say. The new iPads and MacBooks Pro laptops also need to be updated, though it’s not clear whether Apple will bundle all of its fall launches into one or split them up.
Apple released a patch for iOS, its mobile operating system, to correct a vulnerability related to the iPhone’s iMessage function. An Israeli company had been exploiting this weakness since February, according to the Citizen Lab research group. The company, NSO Group, has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. The FBI and Israeli officials investigated NSO.
3. Cathie Wood predicts big gains for Tesla, crypto
Cathie Wood, Founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks at the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City on September 13, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, the popular investor who focuses on disruptive innovation, made bullish calls Monday night on Tesla and cryptocurrencies at the annual SALT conference. Asked about her recent cut in Tesla’s stake, Wood said it was a technical decision and the electric vehicle maker still accounts for more than 10% of Ark’s flagship fund. Wood has become increasingly bullish on the ether, saying his crypto portfolio now consists of 40% in the the second largest digital coin in the world and 60% bitcoin.
4. SEC Chairman Faced With Questions About Crypto Regulations
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), listens during a meeting of the Financial Stability Supervisory Board (FSOC) at the US Treasury in Washington, DC, the United States, Monday, December 9, 2013.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
5. House Democrats propose tax hikes to foot the $ 3.5 trillion bill
House Democrats described the tax increases they aim to use to offset up to $ 3.5 trillion in spending on the social safety net and climate policy. The proposal includes the highest corporate and personal tax rates of 26.5% and 39.6%, respectively. Tax plans could change as Democrats attempt to craft and pass a final bill in the coming weeks. The proposal also includes a 3% surtax on individual income over $ 5 million and a 25% capital gains tax.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
