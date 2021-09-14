5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, September 14

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:

Apple is hosting its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, the company’s seventh consecutive virtual launch due to the pandemic. The tech giant is expected to introduce new iPhones and updates to its AirPods and Apple Watch, analysts say. The new iPads and MacBooks Pro laptops also need to be updated, though it’s not clear whether Apple will bundle all of its fall launches into one or split them up.

Apple released a patch for iOS, its mobile operating system, to correct a vulnerability related to the iPhone’s iMessage function. An Israeli company had been exploiting this weakness since February, according to the Citizen Lab research group. The company, NSO Group, has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. The FBI and Israeli officials investigated NSO.