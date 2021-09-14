Taco Bell is testing a 30-day subscription





Want a constant stream of tacos in your life? If you are in Arizona, you can subscribe to Taco Bell. The fast food chain revealed it was testing aPass for taco lovers, where customers can get one taco a day for 30 days. Taco Bell is testing the subscription service at select restaurants in the Tucson area, the chain said. Customers use the pass exclusively through the Taco Bell app. To get their free taco, customers add the pass from the Online Exclusives section of the menu to their cart and check out. Consumers can choose from seven tacos, including the standard crispy or chewy taco, the supreme tacos or the Doritos Locos Tacos. Economy:Why do these two cities have the worst unemployment rates since 1990? IPhone History:How Apple’s signature smartphone has changed over the years Taco Bell says prices range between $ 5 and $ 10 depending on the user’s location. The following Taco Bell restaurants in Tucson offer the pass: 9410 E. Golf Links Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85730

495 E. Wetmore Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85705

1620 W Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85746

1818 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ, 85719

3930 East 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ, 85711

2150 W. River Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741

6616 E Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85715

10815 N Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, AZ, 85737

1111 S Wilmot Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85711

7915 N Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85704

7140 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741

4951 S Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ, 85706

8578 East Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ, 85710

3455 E Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85716

1720 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ, 85745

10265 E. Old Vail Road, Tucson, AZ, 85747

1210 W. Irvington Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85714 Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/09/14/taco-lovers-pass-taco-bell-testing-30-day-subscription-plan/8330097002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos