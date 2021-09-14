ECN Capital recognized by the TSX30 program of the Toronto Stock Exchange





ECN among the 30 best-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the past three years TORONTO, Sep 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (ECN Capital or the Company) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has recognized the Company under its TSX30 2021 Program. The TSX30 program features the top 30 performing TSX stocks over the past three years based on total dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. According to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the annual ranking serves to highlight the achievements and sustained success of the leading companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada’s powerful financial market ecosystem. The recognition of ECN Capital by the TSX30 initiative is a welcome recognition of all the hard work we have put into growing our business over the past three years, said Steven K. Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital. We are proud that each of ECN’s businesses has recorded extraordinary performance throughout the pandemic, generating significant growth and emerging with increased market share. Mr. Hudson continued. ECN is a stronger company with better growth prospects due to the strength and depth of the Canadian stock market, which is a significant competitive advantage for ECN. “ About the TSX30 The TSX30 is a program that rewards the 30 best performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The 2021 membership roster includes both new and established listed companies across a wide range of industries. The full ranking, methodology, articles and video content are available at www.tsx.com/tsx30. About ECN Capital Corp. With assets under management and advice of US $ 33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to US-based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and investment funds (collectively our partners). ECN Capital creates, manages and advises credit assets on behalf of its partners, in particular unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our partners are looking for high quality assets that match their deposits or commitments. These services are offered through three operating companies: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group. The story continues Contact: John wimsatt

561-389-2334

[email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding ECN Capital and its business. These statements are based on the current expectations and opinions about future events of the management of ECN Capitals. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as can, will, expect, plan, anticipate, intend, potential, estimate, believe or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify probing statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those relating to future purchases of Common Shares and Preferred Shares under the Offers. The forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release may not occur and could differ materially due to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ECN Capital, including risks relating to the equipment finance industry, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of ECN Capital. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or the results of the business. industry, are materially different from the results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the significant risks and assumptions associated with this outlook is available in ECN Capitals’ MD&A dated June 30, 2021 and AIF 2020 Information Statement dated March 31, 2021 which have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed. at the address www.sedar.com. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Unless required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and ECN Capital assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whatsoever. either as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

