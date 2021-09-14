The RPM of Kerala businessman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service KOCHI: Response Plus Medical Holding (RPM), owned by Malayali businessman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, and one of the largest on-site health service providers in the United Arab Emirates, debuted in the market in listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Second Market. RPM is a partner of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (AlphaDhabi), listed on ADX. Trading under the symbol RPM, Response Plus Medical Holding was established in 2010 and the company employs over 1,600 people. It has a paid-up capital of AED 200 million. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and CEO of AlphaDhabi, said: We are delighted to introduce RPM to the secondary ADX market. By making RPM public, we can share this exciting growth prospect with a broader base of investors. RPM, which provides medical support to the oil and gas sector, chemical industries and construction sites, has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and is implementing a strategy to further develop in the GCC, in Africa and India over the next five years. Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, which was listed on ADX’s board of directors in June 2021, is one of the fastest growing investment holding companies in the Middle East and one of the leading real estate and construction in the United Arab Emirates. Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADX, said: By connecting growth companies such as RPM to large regional liquidity pools and large global investors, the stock exchange will play a key role in the economic development of the region in the years to come. RPM is the 13th company to be listed on the ADX Second Market since its inception in 2014. The market capitalization of the Second Market at the end of August reached AED38 billion, an increase of 273% over the same period Last year. Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, who also owns Kochi-based VPS Lakeshore, said listing RPM on ADX is a major step in the company’s development into a leading healthcare company in the region. We are now expanding geographically and improving our service offering, ensuring that the company benefits from even more economies of scale and opportunities to significantly develop our customer base. It is an exciting time to be a part of RPM’s growth story, said Dr Vayalil, who is the son-in-law of NRI businessman MA Yusuff Ali.

