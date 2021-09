JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials expands into battery materials business – TechCrunch

Redwood Materials, the company founded by former Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, which aims to create a circular supply chain for batteries, is expanding its business. Although primarily known as a recycling company, Redwood plans to simplify the supply chain by producing critical battery materials right here in the United States. To get there, the company is currently looking for a location for a new one million square foot factory, at a cost of over $ 1 billion, Bloomberg reported. This plant would be dedicated to the production of cathodes and anode sheets, the two essential building blocks of a lithium-ion battery structure – up to a projected volume of 100 gigawatt hours per year of material, sufficient for one million electric vehicles, by 2025. But that’s not all. By 2030, the company plans to increase its annual output of battery materials to 500 GWh, enough to power five million electric vehicles. These numbers are incredibly ambitious. If Redwood can be successful, it would rank among the world’s greatest materials giants, many of which are located in Asia. BloombergNEF estimated that consolidating the cathode supply chain in the United States and using a certain percentage of recycled materials could reduce emissions from battery pack production by 41%. Recycling alone won’t drive the company to those kinds of production numbers, although Redwood is also considering expanding its recycling operations. Instead, the company said in a statement that it will produce the anodes and cathodes from recycled batteries and sustainably mined materials. For now, the company is silent on its partners for this new venture, but that will likely mean more announcements of partnerships and expansions in the future. This is just the latest bold move from the company, which has been aggressively striving to expand its footprint for months. Earlier this summer, Redwood announced it would triple the size of its 150,000 square foot recycling facility in Carson City, Nevada, and it also purchased 100 acres of land near Tesla and Panasonics Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. The news also comes just from a $ 700 million Series C funding round from major investors including Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazons Climate Pledge Fund, Baillie Gifford and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The capital launched the valuation of Redwoods to $ 3.7 billion. The company has recycling agreements with Tesla, Amazon, electric bus maker Proterra, and e-bike maker Specialized Bicycle Components. Redwood says it can recover between 95% and 98% of critical materials from recycled batteries, such as lithium, copper, nickel and cobalt.

