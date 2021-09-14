Quebec Nickel Corp. announces double listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2021) – Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 71B) (“Quebec Nickel Corp.“or the”Society“), is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (” FSE “) and began trading on September 13, 2021 under the symbol” 71B “. The Company’s ordinary shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. David Patterson, CEO of Quebec, said: “Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides the Company with direct access to European capital markets and an opportunity for the Company to increase transaction liquidity and facilitate investments by expanding our shareholder base. The European listing is a very strategic decision for the Company as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest securities trading centers in the world. With a turnover share of around 90%, it is the largest of the German stock exchanges. This is also reflected in the structure of its participants, almost half of whom are from European countries outside of Germany. “ About Quebec Nickel Corp. Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company owns a 100% interest in our Groupe Ducros property, consisting of 239 contiguous mining claims covering 12,818.63 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. are available at www.quebecnickel.com. On behalf of the Board of Directors, CORP. “David Patterson, CEO” For more information, please contact: Elyssia Patterson, CFO

Phone. : +1 (778) 683 4324

E-mail: This e-mail address is protected from spam. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Québec Nickel, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performances or achievements. expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. staring statements. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical fact and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends to”. “,” Believes “,” projects, “” potential “and similar expressions, or that events or conditions” will “,” would “,” could “,” could “or” should “occur. Although Québec Nickel believes that the forward-looking information contained in this press release is reasonable based on the information available at the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date of this press release and, therefore, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely on such information as of any other date. Although the Company may choose to do so, it does not undertake to update this information at any given time, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

